Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator successfully tested by DRDO

DRDO Stealth Technology: As per DRDO, operating in a fully autonomous mode, the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation, and a smooth touchdown.

Updated: Jul 2, 2022 10:28 IST
DRDO News: In a major breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on July 1, 2022, successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka.

On the successful test of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and stated that the step will pace the country’s self-reliance in the terms of critical military systems. The Chairman of DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the teams associated with the design, development, and testing of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator.

As per the official statement, operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown.

This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator: Key Details

1. The unmanned aerial vehicle which is powered by a small turbofan engine is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO.

2. The airframe, undercarriage, and the entire flight control and avionics systems used for the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator have been developed indigenously.

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator: Why the test is significant?

As per DRDO, the fundamental research and testing related to the stealth UCAV programme have been a priority. The elements of stealth technology are one of the critical areas for the next-generation combat jet projects which also include the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

The unmanned aerial vehicles are an integral part of the 21st warfare and this is also the greater thrust for The Ghatak Project which has been a top priority.

