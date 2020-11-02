AYUSH Ministry and Invest India collaborate to set up ‘Strategic Policy & Facilitation Bureau’

The AYUSH Ministry and Invest India will be jointly setting up a ‘Strategic Policy & Facilitation Bureau’ for facilitating systematic and planned growth of the Ayush sector.

The step taken by the AYUSH Ministry is to chart future directions along which the stakeholding groups of the Ayush sector can move further. The bureau will be supporting the ministry in policy making and strategic initiatives that will pave the way for the full potential of the sector and stimulate investment and growth.

As per the statement released by the AYUSH Ministry, at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, such a strategy unit can be of immense support to the stake-holding groups of the Ayush sector.

Activities undertaken by the Strategic Policy & Facilitation Bureau:

• Knowledge creation and management

• Strategic and Policymaking support

• State Policy benchmarking

• Facilitation and follow-up of the investment cases and MoUs

• Coordination among different states, department, and organisations

• Project monitoring for inter-ministerial groups

• Skill Development initiatives

• Initiating an innovative program

• Setting Up strategic intelligence research unit

What will be the role of Invest India with the AYUSH Ministry?

As a partner of the AYUSH Ministry in the project, Invest India will come together extensively with the ministry to frame the work plan of SPFB and define its long- and short-term plans.

Invest India will deploy highly trained and expert resources to help in the implementation and execution of the plans of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Other steps by AYUSH Ministry to take health care activities in the 21st century:

• Setting up of Ayush Grid- comprehensive IT backbone for the entire Ayush sector.

• Streamlining of AYUSH education on the latest and modern lines.

• Evolving global standards for Ayush systems for terminologies and diagnostics in the framework of Information and Communication technology.

• Setting a vertical for Ayush Drugs control.