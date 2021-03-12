Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi flags off padyatra in Gujarat to commemorate 75th year of Independence

PM Modi inaugurated the curtain-raiser activities of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav’ and flagged off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

To celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence, several states and UTs will be organizing programmes all over the country after PM Modi will inaugurate the curtain-raiser activities of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

In addition to these programmes, the Zonal Cultural Centres and the Archaeological Survey of India under the Youth Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Culture, and TRIFED will also plan various activities to mark the occasion.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 'padyatra' from Ahmedabad to Dandi, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence. pic.twitter.com/8rhApYluGh — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

A National Implementation Committee which will be headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been constituted to talk about the policies and planning of various events that will be undertaken to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Today, is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will run till 15th August 2023: PM Modi in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/wdr3VmJ7de — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav website launched:

Prime Minister Modi before flagging off the padyatra has launched the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav website. He also addressed the crowd on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' website at Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/va3EEysxrF — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Why Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is being celebrated?

Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events that have been organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The curtain raiser activities of the Mahotsav will begin from March 12, which is 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

Theme of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav:

The mega event will be witnessing the inauguration of activities that have been planned under the theme ‘India@75’ such as a website, film, Aatmanirbhar Charkha, song, and Aatmanirbhar incubator.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees pictures, magazines & other collections at a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad, as part of Amrit Mahotsav programme. pic.twitter.com/hvat05ftaw — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

PM Modi to flag off padayatra in Gujarat:

The Padyatra flagged off by PM Modi will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari. It will be a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, 2021, lasting for 25 days.

Today’s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021

The Padyatra in Gujarat will be joined by the different groups of people on the way to Dandi. The Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will be leading the first lap of 75 km of the padayatra. He will also stay overnight with the padyatris and padyatra will start from the same place the next day.

This day also marks the historic salt march of Mahatma Gandhi as it was on March 12, 1930, that he began Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram against the Salt Laws of Britishers along with 81 padyatris.