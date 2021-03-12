Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi flags off padyatra in Gujarat to commemorate 75th year of Independence
Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events that have been organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The curtain raiser activities of the Mahotsav will begin from March 12, which is 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.
PM Modi inaugurated the curtain-raiser activities of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav’ and flagged off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.
To celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence, several states and UTs will be organizing programmes all over the country after PM Modi will inaugurate the curtain-raiser activities of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.
In addition to these programmes, the Zonal Cultural Centres and the Archaeological Survey of India under the Youth Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Culture, and TRIFED will also plan various activities to mark the occasion.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 'padyatra' from Ahmedabad to Dandi, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence. pic.twitter.com/8rhApYluGh— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
A National Implementation Committee which will be headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been constituted to talk about the policies and planning of various events that will be undertaken to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.
Today, is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will run till 15th August 2023: PM Modi in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/wdr3VmJ7de— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav website launched:
Prime Minister Modi before flagging off the padyatra has launched the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav website. He also addressed the crowd on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' website at Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/va3EEysxrF— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
Why Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is being celebrated?
Theme of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav:
The mega event will be witnessing the inauguration of activities that have been planned under the theme ‘India@75’ such as a website, film, Aatmanirbhar Charkha, song, and Aatmanirbhar incubator.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees pictures, magazines & other collections at a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad, as part of Amrit Mahotsav programme. pic.twitter.com/hvat05ftaw— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
PM Modi to flag off padayatra in Gujarat:
The Padyatra flagged off by PM Modi will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari. It will be a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, 2021, lasting for 25 days.
Today’s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021
The Padyatra in Gujarat will be joined by the different groups of people on the way to Dandi. The Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will be leading the first lap of 75 km of the padayatra. He will also stay overnight with the padyatris and padyatra will start from the same place the next day.
This day also marks the historic salt march of Mahatma Gandhi as it was on March 12, 1930, that he began Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram against the Salt Laws of Britishers along with 81 padyatris.
Indian States and UTs celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav
Maharashtra: The state government will hold various programmes on March 12 related to Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackray will flag off the freedom heritage walk from August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai and freedom fighters will also be felicitated to celebrate the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh: Series of events and activities will be held across the state as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. It will mark the beginning of nationwide celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. CM Yogi Adityanath will be taking part in an event in Lucknow while the state governor Anandi Ben Patel will be present in Ballia.
Madhya Pradesh: The state will be celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence in a great manner. The government will be organising the programmes at 75 locations in the state. Programmes will also be organised in those places where the immortal saga of freedom struggle exists apart from the district headquarters.
The mainly identified sites in the state are associated with the freedom fighters such as Rani Durgavati, Chandrashekhar Azad, Tatya Tope, Birsa Munda, and many others.
Guwahati: To mark the 75 years of India’s Independence, the Principal Director General of AIR will be inaugurating an exhibition in Guwahati. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations will also be organising an exhibition in the state.
Gujarat: Apart from the Padyatra in Ahmedabad, the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav will be celebrated through 75 events in the state. Various patriotic programmes will be taking place at several places in Gujarat and apart from this other events such as bike rallies, cultural programmes, tree plantation will also be conducted.
Sikkim: A four-day photo exhibition on the freedom fighters will be held from March 12 as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Various cultural performances such as patriotic songs and skits of the Dandi march have also been planned.
Telangana: As part of the nationwide celebrations, Telangana is all set to launch ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. The celebrations will mainly be held at two places Hyderabad and Warangal. CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag to start the celebrations which will continue for 75 weeks all over the state.
Delhi: The state government will start the year-long activities with an event in Connaught Place. The Department of Delhi Tourism will be organising the events highlighting the city’s role in the freedom movement as well as its journey in the last 75 years. The government will also showcase the vision of Delhi in the year 2047 when India will be completing its 100 years of independence.