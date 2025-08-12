IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Current Affairs One Liners 12 August 2025: Central Cabinet approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project

ByBagesh Yadav
Aug 12, 2025, 17:22 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 12 August 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 12 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and conscious readers, Jagran Josh presents today's one-liners Current Affairs. In this section, students can find questions related to the Asia-Pacific Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, World Elephant Day 2025, etc., which are very important from an exam's point of view.  

  1. Central Cabinet approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project (11.165 km long, worth 5,801 crore rupees), which will include how many metro stations- 12 metro stations
  2. DPIIT signed an MoU with whom for the expansion of early-stage startups- Hero MotoCorp
  3. The Central Cabinet has approved semiconductor manufacturing units with an outlay of 4,600 crore rupees in which states- Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh
  4. BSNL collaborated with whom for industry-based digital skills in cybersecurity and networking- Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia
  5. Where is the Asia-Pacific Mid-Amateur Golf Championship being held- Indonesia
  6. Which team won the Asia Rugby Under-20 Sevens title in Bihar- Hong Kong (China)
  7. Where was India's first animal stem cell biobank and lab recently started- Hyderabad
  8. How many total medals did India win in the Asian Under-19 and Under-22 Boxing Championships 2025- 27
  9. Which country hosted the World Athletics Bronze Tour-India
  10. When is World Elephant Day celebrated every year- August 12

Independence Day 2025

India Squad Asia Cup 2025?

