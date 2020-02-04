BAFTA 2020: ‘1917’ wins best film award, See complete list of winners

BAFTA 2020 in News: The British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall, London February 03, 2020. This event honored the best national and international films of the year 2019.

The film ‘1917’ directed by British filmmaker Sam Mendes won the Best Film Award in the BAFTA ceremony. Actor Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the Best Actor Award for the film ‘Joker’ while actress Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress Award for the film ‘Judy’.

‘1917’ is a British film, directed, produced and written by Sam Mendes. It is based on the situations of World War-I. Earlier, ‘1917’ won the 77th Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Motion Picture award.

Here is the full list of BAFTA 2020 winners:

Category Winner Best Film 1917 Best Film (Not in English) Parasite Best Director Sam Mendes (1917) Best Leading Actress Renee Zellweger (Judy) Best Leading Actor Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Editing Le Mans ’66 Outstanding British Film 1917 Outstanding Debut by a British Writer/Director Bait Best Original Score Joker Best Cinematography 1917 Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema Andy Serkis Best Costume Design Jacqueline Durran (Little Woman) Special Visual Effects 1917 Best Animated Film Klaus

About BAFTA

The British Academy Film and Television Awards is also known as BAFTA. It is an annual award function organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. It is believed that BAFTA awards are equivalent to the US Oscar Awards. It has been held at the Royal Opera House in London since 2008. It was founded by a group of directors Carol Reed, Roger Manvell, David Lean, Michael Powell, Laurence Olivier and other major directors of the British film industry.