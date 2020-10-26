Bangladesh government orders ‘no mask, no service’ policy to curb COVID-19

Bangladesh's government has launched a ‘no mask, no service’ policy in order to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the orders, no services will be provided to the people who will not be wearing masks.

The Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided that no one will be allowed to enter the officers without masks. It has also been decided that all the offices in the country must install the notice board mentioning ‘no mask, no service’ to control the spread of the virus on the country.

Bangladesh govt decides that no service will be provided to people who don’t wear mask. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2020

No mask, no service policy:

While briefing the media after the cabinet meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Cabinet Secretary informed that the people at all the social institutions, public and private offices, shopping malls, haat-bazaars, mosques or other places of worship throughout the country, educational institutions must wear a mask because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet Secretary of Bangladesh while involving the community leaders in the campaign further mentioned that the government has already talked to the religious leaders and Islamic scholars to publicize this policy at all the mosques through the Imams.

COVID-19 in Bangladesh:

Bangladesh had reported 23 deaths due to COVID-19 on October 25, 2020. The death toll due to the virus in the country has now gone up to 5803.

The total number of people infected by the virus has also gone up to 3,98,815 where 1,308 fresh cases were reported on October 25.