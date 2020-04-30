Banker Suresh N Patel becomes new Vigilance Commissioner

Suresh N Patel, an eminent banker has become the new Vigilance Commissioner of an anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). He took his oath as a Vigilance Commissioner on April 29 through a video conference.

Following the norms of social distancing, Patel was administered the oath of the office by Central Vigilance Commissioner, Sanjay Kothari through a video link.

The oath ceremony was attended by Sharad Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner, senior officers, and the secretary of the commission.

Appointment of Vigilance Commissioner: Key Highlights

• Suresh N Patel’s name for the Vigilance Commissioner was recommended by the high-powered committee headed by PM Narendra Modi, this year in February.

• CVC can have two Vigilance Commissioners and one Central Vigilance Commissioner. Sharad Kumar has been working as the other Vigilance Commissioner.

• The post of Vigilance Commissioner in CVC was vacant since June 2019 after TM completed his tenure in CVC. Patel’s appointment has bought the commission in full strength again.

• The tenure of the Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the commissioner attains the age of 65 years.

• The appointment of CVC has been done by the President on the recommendation of the committee that consists of Prime Minister as Chairperson, Home Minister, and leader of an opposition party in Lok Sabha.

Who is Suresh N Patel?

Suresh N Patel, aged 62 years, is an eminent banker with over three decades of banking experience. Before becoming the Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Bank in 2015, he was an Executive Director in the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

As per the statement released by the Personnel Ministry, Patel had been the Member of the Banker’s Institute of Rural Development at NABARD, member of the management committee of Indian Bank’s Association, President of the State Level Banker’s Committee in Andhra Pradesh and President of the Banker’s Institute of Rural & Entrepreneurship Development.

Patel has also been a permanent invitee to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS).

Suresh N Patel will have tenure in CVC of over 2 years, till late December 2022.

About Central Vigilance Commission (CVC):

Central Vigilance Commission is an Indian government body. It was created in 1964 to check issues of corruption within the government.

It is an autonomous body which is free from the control of the executive authority. It is charged with monitoring all kinds of vigilance activities that come under the Central government of India.