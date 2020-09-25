Bharat bandh: Farmers’ groups call for nationwide protest today, Punjab and Haryana on alert

Bharat bandh: Farmers’ groups and unions have called for a nationwide protest today, September 25 against the passage of three contentious farm bills.

Many organisations have joined the farmer groups in their call for Bharat Bhandh today. The cops in Punjab and Haryana are expected to be on high alert as the situation has been tense in the two states. Uttar Pradesh is also expected to see roadblocks in all major districts.

Which are the three farm bills?

The farmer groups have been protesting against three farm reform bills-

1. The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill

2. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill

3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill

Farm Reforms Bills passed amid ruckus

The three farm bills were passed by the Parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon session. The bills were passed through voice vote amid ruckus in the Parliament, especially in the upper house- Rajya Sabha, where eight opposition MPs were suspended for their misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP, one of the BJP’s oldest allies, resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the bills. Most farmer groups in the country such as Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Union (AIKS) and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) jointly called the reforms as "anti-farmer".

Farmer Groups unite to protest against Farm Bills

Almost 31 farmers’ organisations with different ideologies and leanings including Bharatiya Kisan Union have decided to come together to collectively fight against the three farm reform bills. The farmer groups and unions will hold nationwide protests, strike and demonstration today against the three contentious legislations.

Punjab: Police personnel deployed in Amritsar city in the wake of farmers protest today, against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. ACP says, "Security forces have been deployed at every crossroad and level crossing in the entire city so that no untoward incident takes place." pic.twitter.com/4OCgJjLDgt — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Rail Roko Agitation

The farmers in Punjab and Haryana have announced indefinite ‘rail roko’ agitation from October 1. Several farmer unions began 3-day 'rail roko' protest on September 24 at six different locations in Punjab with over 1000 farmers blocking rail tracks by lying or sitting on them to stop trains from passing.

The rail roko protest was launched by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from September 24 till 1 pm on September 26. The rail roko agitations have forced the Indian Railways to partially cancel almost 20 trains and short terminate others till September 26. The protest sites include Amritsar, Mansa, Ferozepur, Nabha, Sangrur and Barnala.

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills.



The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Amritsar-Delhi National Highway blocked

Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) have blocked Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar in protest against the farm bills.

Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6zsXZ5VhnW — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Protests on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway

The members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association are holding protests near Bommanahalli on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law & order is maintained and & COVID safety norms are followed during protest.

Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association hold protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway against #FarmBills passed in Parliament.



Police personnel deployed in the area to ensure law & order is maintained & COVID safety norms are followed during protest. pic.twitter.com/8abYwhQ371 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Security upped at Delhi-UP border

Police personnel has been deployed in the Chilla area, near the Delhi-UP border point as a precautionary measure in the wake of nationwide protests called by farmers.

Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/wtaaN09mAU — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav drives tractor during farmer' protest

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor, as he took part in the farmers' protest against the three farm bills in Bihar.

#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3CanJjtGo4 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Haryana farmer groups call for bandh 10 am to 4 pm

Farmer groups in Haryana have called for a bandh from 10 am to 4 pm today. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni urged traders to close their shops during the time and called on farmers to sit on roads in protest against the bills. Chaduni, however, urged the farmers to restrain from any type of violence and keep the protests peaceful. The National Highways in the state have been exempted from the bandh call.

Why are farmers protesting against the farm reform bills?

The farm bills will make it easier for the farmers to directly sell their produce to private buyers and enter into a contract with private companies. The government hopes to stimulate growth through this move, as it will bring in private sector investments in the agriculture sector.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the farm bills saying that they will liberate the farmers from being bullied by middlemen and other constraints, the opposition has slammed the bills, calling them black laws and pro-corporate.