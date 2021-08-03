Bhubaneswar becomes first city to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Bhubaneswar in Odisha has become the first city in India to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19, said Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar.

As per the report, 18 lakh 16 thousand people in Bhubaneswar have been vaccinated against COVID-19. A set of around 1 lakh migrant population in Bhubaneswar has also been vaccinated with their first dose of vaccine, said Rath.

BMC is running 55 vaccination centres, including 30 primary health and community centres, 15 mobilized centres, and more than 10 drive-in vaccination centres across Bhubaneswar, said Rath.

CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant also congratulated Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the people of Odisha for achieving 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

How did Bhubaneswar become fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

•Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had a set target and a specific timeline to make its city fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

•As per the records of BMC, around 9 lakh people in the above 18 years age category, including 33,000 frontline workers and 31,000 healthcare workers, have been vaccinated. Of these include 5 lakh 17 thousand people belong to the 18 to 44 years age group and 3 lakh 25 thousand people belong to above 45 years age group.

•The state has set a district-wise target to vaccinate a total of 3.5 lakh people per day.

•Pregnant women are being administered with their first dose at vaccination centres.

Odisha: COVID-19 Tracker

•On August 3, 2021, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went up to 9,79,737 of which 9,60,386 recovered and 6,033 deaths have been reported in the state.

•Currently, there are 15,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state.