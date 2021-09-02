Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away due to heart attack

Popular Television actor and Big Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack on September 2, 2021. Mumbai's Cooper Hospital confirmed his death. He was just 40 years old.

According to senior Cooper Hospital official, he was brought dead to the hospital. He reportedly suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla is best known for his role in one of the longest-running TV shows, Balika Vadhu and another TV show Dil se Dil Tak. He had made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

He had participated in many reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Bigg Boss 13, which he had won. He had also made a guest appearance in the ongoing Big Boss OTT season along with his former Big Boss teammate Shehnaz Gill. The pair had also later made a heartwarming appearance in the ongoing Dance Deewane 3 season.

His passing has come as an absolute shock for all in the industry and his fans, as he was incredibly popular and was reaching new heights in his career. Social media is flooded with condolence tweets:

Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021

Absolutely shocked to know about @sidharth_shukla ’s death. Totally numb. Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family 🥺. Rip Siddharth 💔

#SiddharthShukla — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) September 2, 2021

Not able to believe the news.

So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🌺#SiddharthShukla — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) September 2, 2021

I’m truly sorry for Siddharth’s loved ones and fans. This is devastating. You will be missed 😞

Om Shanti #SiddharthShukla — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) September 2, 2021

Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021

Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kRHL1EatYu — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 2, 2021

Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

I can't believe what I just read. It's unbelievable. A person so young and so full of life. #SiddharthShukla will be missed dearly. May his soul rests is peace. Condolences to the family, friends and all the fans. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/U6FoNUU7M7 — हिमांश कोहली🇮🇳 (@himanshkohli) September 2, 2021

Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla , life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul 🙏🏼🕯💔. Om Shanti. — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's journey

•Sidharth Shukla had made his debut on the small screen with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He had lost his father during his modelling days due to lung disorder.

•He had begun his career as a model. He was the runner-up in the 2004 Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. He had later appeared in a video "Resham Ka Rumal" by Ila Arun.

•He had also represented India later in 2005 at the World's Best Model contest in Turkey and became the first Indian and first Asian to win the title.

•After his TV debut, he appeared in shows including Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi.

•His breakthrough role was in the TV show Balika Vadhu, in which he appeared as District Collector Shivraj Shekhar, opposite Pratyusha Banerjee and Toral Rasputra, which earned him widespread recognition and popularity, including several awards.

•He had participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a supporting role in the romantic comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

•He was later named the host of Savdhaan India in 2014 and also hosted India's Got Talent 6 with Bharti Singh in 2015.

•He had won the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016. He also hosted India's Got Talent 7 with Bharti Singh in the same year.

•Sidharth Shukla had also acted in a Kazakhstan movie, Business in Kazakhstan, in which he played the role of an Indian businessman.

•His another popular role was as Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin in 2017.

•He was also the winner of Big Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. The season was one of the longest running ones. The actor was voted the most favourite contestant of the show.

•He had also entered Big Boss 14 as one of the seniors alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for the first two weeks.

•He appeared in several music videos post Big Boss including "Bhula Dunga", "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya" and "Shona Shona".

•He had made his OTT debut as Agastya Rao in the third season of Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee.