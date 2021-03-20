Bill Nelson to be nominated as NASA administrator: Know all about him!

US President Joe Biden announced on March 19, 2021 that he intends to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Bill Nelson is a former astronaut who served as a US Senator from Florida from 2001 to 2019. He has spent almost four decades serving the public office.

Who is Bill Nelson? Know all about him

•Bill Nelson started his political career by serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1972 to 1978. He later served in the US House of Representatives from 1979 to 1991.

•He was elected to the US Senate three consecutive times from 2001 to 2019.

•He became the second sitting member of Congress to fly to space after Jake Garn in January 1986. He had served as a payload specialist on the Columbia Space Shuttle.

•He had also served in the US Army Reserve during the Vietnam War before entering politics.

•He had retired from the US Congress in 1990 to run for Florida Governor post but was unsuccessful. He was later appointed State Treasurer.

•He was elected to the US Senate seat in 2000 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2012. He ran for a fourth term in 2018 but was defeated with a narrow margin by then-Governor Rick Scott.

•In May 2019, Bill Nelson was appointed to serve on NASA's advisory council.

•He had earlier chaired the Space Subcommittee in the US House of Representatives for six years.