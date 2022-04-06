BJP Founding Day: 10 Highlights from PM Modi’s address on 42nd BJP Foundation Day

BJP Foundation Day quotes: As Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates its 42 Foundation Day on April 6, 2022, Prime Minister Modi addressed BJP Karyakartas on this occasion at 10 AM. Some of the top BJP leaders will also be hosting special events on BJP Founding Day across the country. BJP President JP Nadda will also hoist the flag at the national headquarters in New Delhi.

For BJP Founding Day, several events have been planned for an entire week which will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Bharatiya Janta Party, which is also the ruling Party of India, is the largest political party in the country. The Party has come a long way since its origin in the 1980s.

While addressing the workers on BJP Founding Day, Party President JP Nadda said that on this day, we should remember the people who walked with oil lamp from the Jan Sangh era and then the lotus. He added that three-four generations have given themselves for the cause of making the party glorious.

BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi addresses BJP Karyakartas

1. Prime Minister Modi started his address on BJP Founding Day by acknowledging the fifth day of Navratri. He mentioned that on this day people worship Maa Skandamata who sits on a lotus throne and holds lotus flowers in both her hands. Prime Minister added that he prays that her blessings will be continued upon every citizen and every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP: PM Modi on BJP's 42nd foundation day

2. On the 42nd BJP Founding Day, PM Modi highlighted that this day has become more significant because of 3 reasons. First is India's celebration of its 75 years of Independence, second is the rapidly changing global situation and the third is the BJP government has come to power once again in 4 states in the recently held assembly elections.

3. Bharatiya Janata Party strengthening the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': says Prime Minister Modi on BJP 42nd Founding Day.

4. Today, every citizen of India has been proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly: PM Modi on BJP's 42nd Foundation Day

PM Modi in his address highlighted that there was a time when people had accepted that be it a government of any party, nothing will be done for the country. However, today, every citizen is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going forward.

5. India viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity: PM Modi on BJP Foundation Day

In his address on BJP Foundation Day, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that today's India stands firm for its interests without any fear or pressure. He added that when the world is divided into two rival factions, India firmly speaks about humanity.

Today, there is such an India before the world that stands firm for its interests without any fear or pressure. When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity: PM Narendra Modi

6. Family parties in India never allowed the youth of the country to congress: Prime Minister Modi

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi noted that family-led parties never allowed the youth of the nation to progress. He added that today, the party must be proud as Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that is alerting the country of this issue.

7. Prime Minister Modi on BJP Foundation Day highlights working for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden as the core values of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. Prime Minister Modi in his address on 42nd BJP Foundation Day said that two kinds of politics are present in India, one stands for Parivar bhakti and another is for 'Rashtra Bhakti'.

9. Under the BJP as the ruling party of India, the government is providing free rations to 80 crore people and is spending around 3.5 lakh crores to see that the poor people in the country don't sleep on an empty stomach: Prime Minister Modi on BJP Foundation Day

10. Bharatiya Janata Party challenged vote bank politics for decades and also succeeded in making people understand its harm: PM Modi

BJP Foundation Day

Bharatiya Janata Party foundation Day was formed on April 6, 1980. The origins of the Hindu Nationalist party go back to Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was formed by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951.

After the 1977 emergency, the Jana Sangh had merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party which also defeated the incumbent Congress Party in the General Elections in 1977. The Janata Party, after 3 years in power, dissolved in 1980 with the members of Jan Sangh recovering to form the Bharatiya Janata Party. Eventually, Bharatiya Janata Party grew its strength on the back of Ram Janmabhoomi.