Boeing 737 crashes in Iran: List of all recent crashes involving Boeing aircraft

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine crashed near Tehran, the capital of Iran. This aircraft was carrying 170 passengers. The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed due to technical issues soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

All aboard passengers (170) including crew members were killed in the crash. Iranian news agency ISNA has released this information. However, the airline has not made any statement yet. It was Ukraine’s 737-800 jetliner aircraft that stopped sending data soon after taking off from the airport.

It was reported that the flight number PS752 was at an altitude of 7900 feet when the accident took place. Earlier, Iran had attacked US military base in Iraq.

About Boeing 737-800

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for medium to short-haul flights.

Thousands of such aircraft are used by airlines worldwide. It was introduced in the late 1990s. It is an older model than the Boeing 737 Max.

All models of Boeing 737 were kept underground for about 10 months after two fatal accidents.

This (737-800) aircraft have been involved in fatal accidents over the past several years.

List of recent crashes/accidents involving Boeing 737

Aircraft Date Place Fatalities Boeing737 MAX-8 Mar 10, 2019 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia All 157 onboard died Boeing 737 MAX-8 Oct 29, 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia All 189 onboard died Boeing 737-800 Sep 28,2018 Chuuk, Micronesia One fatality Boeing 737-200 May 18 2018 Havana, Cuba 112 onboard killed Boeing 737-800 January 13, 2018 Turkey no fatalities Boeing 737-800 March 19, 2016 Russia All 62 onboard died Boeing 737-800 May 22, 2010 Mangalore International Airport 158 onboard died

Indian Pilot in Indonesia’s 737 MAX-8 crash

Indonesian Boeing737 MAX-8 aircraft was crashed on October 29, 2018. All on-board passengers including crew members and the pilot were killed in the plane crash. Captain Bhavya Suneja was the captain of the aircraft. Captain Suneja and co-pilot Harvino were flying the plane. However, there were 6 members of the crew of which 3 were trainees. According to reports, 31-year-old Suneja had 6000 hours of flying experience, while the co-pilot had more than 5000 hours of flying experience. Captain Suneja was a resident of Jakarta but was originally from Delhi.