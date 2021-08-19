BRICS nations sign deal for remote sensing satellite data sharing

BRICS nations- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa signed an agreement on August 18, 2021 for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing, as per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The deal will enable building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations will receive the data.

ISRO said in a statement that "this will contribute in strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection."

The BRICS agreement was signed under India's Chairmanship of the bloc. The Secretary & India's BRICS Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, was present on the occasion.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya tweeted saying, "BRICS reached major landmark today with the signing of Agr on BRICS Satellite Constellation by Heads of Space Agencies. It will promote cooperation & use space data & applications for development & social objectives outlined in SDGs, providing benefit to citizens."

#BRICS reached major landmark today with signing of Agr on BRICS Satellite Constellation by Heads of Space Agencies



It will promote cooperation & use space data & applications for development & social objectives outlined in SDGs, providing benefit to citizens #BRICSIndia2021 pic.twitter.com/5IfY4hieD8 — Sanjay Bhattacharyya (@SecySanjay) August 18, 2021

Significance

•The agreement will promote cooperation and use space data and applications for development and social objectives outlined in SDGs, providing benefit to citizens.

•The agreement will help in facing challenges faced by humankind such as climate change and major disasters. It is expected to result in more cooperation between BRICS members and their space agencies.

Who signed the agreement?

Director-General of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, signed the agreement along with ISRO Chairman and Secretary in Department of Space, K Sivan, CNSA Administrator Zhang Kejian, CEO of South African National Space Agency, Valanathan Munsami and Brazilian Space Agency President Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura.