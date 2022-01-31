Budget session of Parliament begins: President addresses join sitting of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Budget Session 2022:The budget session of the Parliament began on January 31, 2022 with President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to the two houses of the Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The President began his speech by hailing the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights.

The President remembered all the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence and highlighted that his government believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country.

The President further said, "Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers."

President's address in Parliament: Key Points

1. India's capability in fight against COVID19 was evident in vaccination program. We made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine in less than a year. We are one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses.

2. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was a great move. Ayushman Bharat card also benefitted the poor.

3. Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality and harmony. My government considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle.

4. My government distributes free ration to the poor every month as part of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana to ensure no one returns home hungry. Today India is running world's largest food distribution program and it has been extended till March 2022.

5. My government is also running PM Svanidhi Yojana to benefit the street vendors and so far 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2900 crores. The government is now connecting these vendors with online companies.

6. Crores of beneficiaries have received benefits of direct cash transfer during pandemic with the linking of over 44 crore poor citizens to banking system.

7. Women empowerment one of the top priorities of my government. We are witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana and through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship and skills of women have received a boost.

8. My government has presented the bill to increase the minimum marriageable age of women from 18 years to 21 years, bringing at par with men. The government also lifted the ban on Muslim women to go to Haj without Mehram (male-guardian).

9. All 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. The government has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022.

10. Local languages are being promoted as part of National Education Policy. Emphasis is being laid on conducting important entrance examinations in Indian languages. At least 19 engineering colleges across 10 states will teach in six Indian languages this year.

11. My government has always prioritised 80 percemt small-scale farmers, as they have a significant role in the country's development. As a part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted.

12. Hailing the power of India's youth, the President said that the central government along with state governments is establishing hundreds of Khelo India centers to strengthen India's presence in Olympics and sports activities.

13. Several important steps have been taken to provide better opportunities in education, health and employment to people of Jammu and Kashmir. Work is underway on 2 AIIMS (AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kashmir), IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu.

14. Due to the government's policies, India is today one of those countries where internet charges are very low and even prices of smartphones are less.

15. India has once established itself as the world's one of the fastest-growing economies: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ahead of the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed all the MPs to the session and stated that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. PM Modi reiterated that the Budget Session 2022 will instill confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program and made in India vaccines.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. He expressed hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly.

Budget Session of Parliament 2022: Important Details

The Lok Sabha will convene half an hour after the President's address.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey today and Union Budget 2022-23 tomorrow.

There will be no zero hour or question hour on January 31st and February 1st.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 11. There will be a break between February 12 and March 13 during which standing committees will examine all the budgetary allocations. The session will again resume on March 14 and conclude on April 8th.

The parliament will function with staggered timings due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Lok Sabha will sit from 4-9pm from February 2-11 and the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10am-3pm.