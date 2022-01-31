Economic Survey 2021-22: 8-8.5% GDP growth projected for FY23, 9.2 percent for ongoing FY22 

Economic Survey 2021-22: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on January 31, 2022. The Economic Survey 2022 projects India's GDP to grow at 8-8.5% in the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The GDP growth for the ongoing financial year 2021-22 has been estimated to be 9.2 percent.

The Economic Survey is generally prepared by a team headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). The centre recently appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor. He succeeds K V Subramanian who demitted the office in December 2021 after completing his 3-year term.

The new Chief Economic Advisor will address a press conference at 3.45 pm today, as per the Ministry of Finance.

Economic Survey 2021-22 PDF

The Economic Survey 2022 PDF will be available for download on the indiabudget.gov.in website shortly.

Economic Survey 2021-22 Highlights

Economic Survey 2021-22 details the state of different sectors of the Indian economy and the reforms that need to be undertaken to accelerate growth in all the sectors.

As per Economic Survey 2021-22, all macro indicators point towards the fact that the Indian economy is well placed to face challenges backed by the revival in industrial growth.

This year's Economic Survey focuses on the supply-side issues in order to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

The economic survey shows that India's GDP contracted by 7.3 per cent during the financial year 2020-21.

The survey predicts the private sector investment to pick as the financial system is in a good position to provide support to boost economic revival.

Sector-wise Growth

Agriculture and allied sectors, which have been the least impacted by the pandemic, are expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in Financial Year 2021-22. The sector had grown by 3.6 per cent in the previous year.

The industrial sector especially mining and construction industry is expected to grow by 11.8 per cent in 2021-22. The growth in the sector had contracted by 7 per cent in 2020- 21.

The services sector, which has been the worst-hit sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent in financial year 2021-22, following 8.4 per cent contraction last year.

Overall, the total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in fiscal year 2021-22 with with a boost from government spending.

The Gross Fixed Capital Formation has also exceeded pre-pandemic levels amid ramped up public expenditure on infrastructure.

The export of goods and services has also been exceptionally strong in financial year 2021-22 and imports also recovered with recovery in domestic demand and higher international commodity prices.