In India, the place of Teachers and his teaching marks very significant traditions from the ancient era of time-perion and in India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned philosopher, teacher, and the second President of India.
This day is marked very important for Teachers and it is dedicated to appreciating the invaluable role of teachers in shaping society by nurturing young minds and guiding them towards knowledge, wisdom, and values.
For their great contribution guiding not only students but also helping in shaping the future of India, they have been awarded every year and they have been given “National Teacher’s Award” for their dedication, creativity, their hard work, patience, dedication toward their teacher’s life and tireless efforts of India’s finest educators.This award recognises the teachers who go beyond the classroom teaching.
This year in 2025, on September 05, 2025, Indian President, Droupadi Murmu will present this prestigious honor to 45 teachers from across India.
These awards have been bestowed to teachers and represent every corner of India which highlights their hard work and dedication toward the transformation of communities and shaping the future generations of Indian education.
In this article, we will explore the Full List of Winners of National Teachers' Awards in 2025.
National Teachers’ Awards 2025 –Full List of Winners with Name and City
In 2025, National Teachers Awards will be given to 45 teachers from across India. Below in the table given complete list of the winners of the of National Teachers' Awards in 2025 are:
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
City
|
1
|
Sunita
|
Sonipat
|
2
|
Shashi Paul
|
Solan
|
3
|
Narinder Singh
|
Ludhiana
|
4
|
Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|
North West Delhi
|
5
|
Manjubala
|
Champawat
|
6
|
Parveen Kumari
|
Chandigarh
|
7
|
Neelam Yadav
|
Khairthal Tijara
|
8
|
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|
Daman
|
9
|
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|
North Goa
|
10
|
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|
Rajkot
|
11
|
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|
Gandhipura Kheda
|
12
|
Sheela Patel
|
Damoh
|
13
|
Bherulal Osara
|
Agar Malwa
|
14
|
Dr. Pragya Singh
|
Durg
|
15
|
Kuldeep Gupta
|
Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
|
16
|
Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|
Bhadohi
|
17
|
Madhurima Tiwari
|
Mirzapur
|
18
|
Kumari Nidhi
|
Kishanganj
|
19
|
Dilip Kumar
|
Supaul
|
20
|
Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|
Mumbai
|
21
|
Kandhan Kumaresan
|
Aberdeen
|
22
|
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|
Korba
|
23
|
Dr. Pramod Kumar
|
Nalanda
|
24
|
Tarun Kumar Dash
|
Koraput
|
25
|
Basanta Kumar Rana
|
Malkangiri
|
26
|
Tanusree Das
|
Medinipur West
|
27
|
Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|
Papum Pare
|
28
|
Peleno Petenilhu
|
Kohima
|
29
|
Koijam Machasana
|
Imphal West
|
30
|
Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|
Mangan
|
31
|
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|
East Jaintia Hills
|
32
|
Bidisha Majumder
|
Gomati
|
33
|
Debajit Ghosh
|
Dibrugarh
|
34
|
Shweta Sharma
|
Deoghar
|
35
|
Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|
Nanded
|
36
|
Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|
Latur
|
37
|
Ibrahim S
|
Moola Androth
|
38
|
Madhurima Acharya
|
Kolkata
|
39
|
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|
Visakhapatnam
|
40
|
Maram Pavithra
|
Suryapet
|
41
|
Revathy Parameswaran
|
Chennai
|
42
|
Vijayalakshmi V
|
Tiruppur
|
43
|
Kishorkumar M S
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
44
|
Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|
Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
|
45
|
Madhusudan K S
|
Mysuru
Award Details
Each recipient will be honored with:
-
A certificate of merit
-
A cash award of ₹50,000
-
A silver medal
To make the occasion memorable, the Ministry has arranged boarding and lodging for the awardees at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, from the afternoon of September 3 to the forenoon of September 6, 2025. A formal briefing session is also scheduled on September 3 at 5 PM.
Why Teachers’ Day is Celebrated on September 5
Teachers’ Day in India is observed on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India, a renowned philosopher, and an exemplary teacher. His vision of education as a means to nurture character and wisdom continues to inspire generations.
