National Teachers' Awards 2025: Full List of Winners with Name and City

By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 26, 2025, 16:20 IST

The National Teachers’ Awards 2025 will honor 45 exceptional educators across India on September 5, presented by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. On the Celebration of Teachers’ Day, this recognition acknowledges their dedication, innovation, and transformative impact on education, symbolizing India’s deep respect for teachers’ vital role in shaping young minds and future generations.

Check Here the Complete List of Winners of National Teachers' Awards 2025
In India, the place of Teachers and his teaching marks very significant traditions from the ancient era of time-perion and in India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned philosopher, teacher, and the second President of India. 

This day is marked very important for Teachers and it is dedicated to appreciating the invaluable role of teachers in shaping society by nurturing young minds and guiding them towards knowledge, wisdom, and values. 

For their great contribution guiding not only students but also helping in shaping the future of India, they have been awarded every year and they have been given “National Teacher’s Award” for their dedication, creativity, their hard work, patience, dedication toward their teacher’s life and tireless efforts of India’s finest educators.This award recognises the teachers who go beyond the classroom teaching. 

This year in 2025, on September 05, 2025, Indian President, Droupadi Murmu will present this prestigious honor to 45 teachers from across India.

These awards have been bestowed to teachers and represent every corner of India which highlights their hard work and dedication toward the transformation of communities and shaping the future generations of Indian education.

In this article, we will explore the Full List of Winners of National Teachers' Awards in 2025.

National Teachers’ Awards 2025 –Full List of Winners with Name and City

In 2025, National Teachers Awards will be given to 45 teachers from across India. Below in the table given complete list of the winners of the of National Teachers' Awards in 2025 are:

S. No.

Name

City

1

Sunita

Sonipat

2

Shashi Paul

Solan

3

Narinder Singh

Ludhiana

4

Awadhesh Kumar Jha

North West Delhi

5

Manjubala

Champawat

6

Parveen Kumari

Chandigarh

7

Neelam Yadav

Khairthal Tijara

8

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai

Daman

9

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar

North Goa

10

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya

Rajkot

11

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma

Gandhipura Kheda

12

Sheela Patel

Damoh

13

Bherulal Osara

Agar Malwa

14

Dr. Pragya Singh

Durg

15

Kuldeep Gupta

Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah

16

Ram Lal Singh Yadav

Bhadohi

17

Madhurima Tiwari

Mirzapur

18

Kumari Nidhi

Kishanganj

19

Dilip Kumar

Supaul

20

Sonia Vikas Kapoor

Mumbai

21

Kandhan Kumaresan

Aberdeen

22

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia

Korba

23

Dr. Pramod Kumar

Nalanda

24

Tarun Kumar Dash

Koraput

25

Basanta Kumar Rana

Malkangiri

26

Tanusree Das

Medinipur West

27

Nang Ekthani Mounglang

Papum Pare

28

Peleno Petenilhu

Kohima

29

Koijam Machasana

Imphal West

30

Karma Tempo Ethenpa

Mangan

31

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang

East Jaintia Hills

32

Bidisha Majumder

Gomati

33

Debajit Ghosh

Dibrugarh

34

Shweta Sharma

Deoghar

35

Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin

Nanded

36

Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale

Latur

37

Ibrahim S

Moola Androth

38

Madhurima Acharya

Kolkata

39

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi

Visakhapatnam

40

Maram Pavithra

Suryapet

41

Revathy Parameswaran

Chennai

42

Vijayalakshmi V

Tiruppur

43

Kishorkumar M S

Thiruvananthapuram

44

Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan

Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School

45

Madhusudan K S

Mysuru

Award Details

Each recipient will be honored with:

  • A certificate of merit

  • A cash award of ₹50,000

  • A silver medal

To make the occasion memorable, the Ministry has arranged boarding and lodging for the awardees at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, from the afternoon of September 3 to the forenoon of September 6, 2025. A formal briefing session is also scheduled on September 3 at 5 PM.

Why Teachers’ Day is Celebrated on September 5

Teachers’ Day in India is observed on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India, a renowned philosopher, and an exemplary teacher. His vision of education as a means to nurture character and wisdom continues to inspire generations.


