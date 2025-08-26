National Teachers’ Awards 2025 –Full List of Winners with Name and City

In India, the place of Teachers and his teaching marks very significant traditions from the ancient era of time-perion and in India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned philosopher, teacher, and the second President of India.

This day is marked very important for Teachers and it is dedicated to appreciating the invaluable role of teachers in shaping society by nurturing young minds and guiding them towards knowledge, wisdom, and values.

For their great contribution guiding not only students but also helping in shaping the future of India, they have been awarded every year and they have been given “National Teacher’s Award” for their dedication, creativity, their hard work, patience, dedication toward their teacher’s life and tireless efforts of India’s finest educators.This award recognises the teachers who go beyond the classroom teaching.