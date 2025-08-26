IIT JAM Physics Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

IIT JAM Physics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Physics (PH) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Physics previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Physics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. Here, you can find the IIT JAM Physics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Physics previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

IIT JAM Physics Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year IIT JAM Physics question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download IIT JAM Physics Question Paper PDF 2026? After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit IIT JAM 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Physics 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Physics 2026 question paper. IIT JAM Physics Question Paper 2026 Pattern The IIT JAM Physics paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Physics. The IIT JAM Physics exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Physics paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Physics are given in the table below. IIT JAM Physics (PH) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections Section A

Section B

Section C Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Question Paper Every IIT JAM Physics aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practising IIT JAM Physics previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the IIT JAM Physics Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas, which require improvement. IIT JAM Physics Question Paper 2025 The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Delhi in the afternoon session. As per the IIT JAM Physics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Physics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. IIT JAM Physics (PH) Question Paper 2025 IIT JAM Physics Question Paper 2025 Download PDF

IIT JAM Physics Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Physics 2026 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Physics syllabus. The IIT JAM syllabus for Physics (PH) 2026 is divided into different sections like Mechanics, Electricity and Magnetism, Kinetic Theory, Thermodynamics and Modern Physics. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Physics syllabus is provided below. Mathematical Methods

Mechanics and General Properties of Matter

Oscillations, Waves and Optics

Electricity and Magnetism

Kinetic Theory, Thermodynamics

Modern Physics

Solid State Physics, Devices and Electronics Why solve IIT JAM Physics (PH) Previous Year Question Paper PDF? In the IIT JAM Physics exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practising IIT JAM Physics previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.