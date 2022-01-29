JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran takes over as new Chief Economic Advisor

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran had been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. 

Created On: Jan 29, 2022 13:31 IST
Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran assumed charge as the new Chief Economic Advisor on January 29, 2022. He was appointed to the post by the government, succeeding KV Subramanian who stepped down on October 8, 2021 to return to academia after the completion of his three-year term.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran's appointment comes just days before the tabling of the 2021-22 Economic Survey on January 31, 2022 and presentation of Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1st. 

Nageswaran till recently served as the  Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business. He was also a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. 

Five facts about Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran

1. Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

2. He also has a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

3. He has been a writer, author, professor and consultant. He has the experience of teaching at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published articles extensively.

 4. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. 

5. He had co-founded Takshashila Institution, which is an independent centre for research and education in public policy.

Role of Chief Economic Advisor

The Chief Economic Advisor is the head of the Economic Division of the Economic Affairs Department under the Finance Ministry. The post is equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. Until the 1970s, almost all Chief Economic Advisers were members of the Indian Economic Service.

Previously Chief Economic Advisors

KV Subramanian had taken over as the Chief Economic Advisor of India on December 7, 2018. His appointment came almost five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had stepped down.

Before him, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was the Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry August 2012 till September 2013. 

The prestigious post has also been held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 1972 to 1976.

List of Chief Economic Advisors of India

No Name Term of office
1 JJ Anjaria 1956-61
2 IG Patel 1961-63
  IG Patel 1965-67
3 VK Ramaswamy 1967-69
4 Ashok Mitra 1970-72
5 Manmohan Singh 1972-76
6 RM Honavar 1977-80
7 Bimal Jalan 1981-88
8 Nitin Desai 1988-90
9 Deepak Nayyar 1990-91
10 Shankar Acharya 1993-2001
11 Rakesh Mohan 2001-02
12 Ashok K Lahiri 2002-07
13 Arvind Virmani 2007-09
14 Kaushik Basu 2009-12
15 Raghuram Rajan August 2012-September 2013
16 Arvind Subramanian October 2014- June 2018
17 Krishnamurthy Subramanian December 2018- December 2021
18 V Anantha Nageswaran January 28,  2022

