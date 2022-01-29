Dr V Anantha Nageswaran takes over as new Chief Economic Advisor

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran assumed charge as the new Chief Economic Advisor on January 29, 2022. He was appointed to the post by the government, succeeding KV Subramanian who stepped down on October 8, 2021 to return to academia after the completion of his three-year term.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran's appointment comes just days before the tabling of the 2021-22 Economic Survey on January 31, 2022 and presentation of Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1st.

Nageswaran till recently served as the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business. He was also a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

Five facts about Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran

1. Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

2. He also has a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

3. He has been a writer, author, professor and consultant. He has the experience of teaching at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published articles extensively.

4. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

5. He had co-founded Takshashila Institution, which is an independent centre for research and education in public policy.

Role of Chief Economic Advisor

The Chief Economic Advisor is the head of the Economic Division of the Economic Affairs Department under the Finance Ministry. The post is equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. Until the 1970s, almost all Chief Economic Advisers were members of the Indian Economic Service.

Previously Chief Economic Advisors

KV Subramanian had taken over as the Chief Economic Advisor of India on December 7, 2018. His appointment came almost five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had stepped down.

Before him, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was the Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry August 2012 till September 2013.

The prestigious post has also been held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 1972 to 1976.

List of Chief Economic Advisors of India