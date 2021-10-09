Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

KV Subramanian steps down as Chief Economic Adviser after three-year tenure, will return to academics

KV Subramanian in a statement said, “I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India.”

Created On: Oct 9, 2021 12:29 ISTModified On: Oct 9, 2021 12:35 IST
KV Subramanian
KV Subramanian

The Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian announced on October 8, 2021, that he has decided to return to academia after the completion of his three-year term in the Finance Ministry of India.

Subramanian in a statement said, “I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India.”

The Indian Government is yet to announce KV Subramanian’s successor. In a statement confirming his resignation, Subramanian also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the opportunity provided to him.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter to wish KV Subramanian the very best in future endeavours.

KV Subramanian on PM Modi’s leadership and understanding of economic policy

While speaking about his tenor as the Chief Economic Adviser, Subramanian said, “I Have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the Government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than Prime Minister Modi. His intuitive understanding of the economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens.”

Subramanian further added that the momentous change in India’s economic thinking post the pandemic-inter alia embracing wealth creation by empowering the private sector and economic recovery driven by government capital expenditure- bears testimony to PM Modi’s leadership.

About KV Subramanian

KV Subramanian had taken over the charge of Chief Economic Adviser on December 7, 2018. The appointment was made nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had stepped down.

KV Subramanian, earlier in his career, had been part of the expert committees for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Subramanian has also been well-versed with the private sector, with brief stints in top corporates including ICICI Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Academically, the 50-years old has also been a part of the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the US.

Subramanian is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur who holds a Master of Business Administration and PhD in financial economics. He completed his PhD under the supervision of Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales.

Role of Chief Economic Adviser

CEA (Chief Economic Adviser) is a post in the Government of India. It is equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India.

The Chief Economic Adviser is head of the Economic Division of the Economic Affairs Department, Ministry of Finance. The extent to which the Indian Government takes into account the advice of CEA has generally been considered to be open-ended.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all