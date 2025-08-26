Lord Ganesha is known to be the remover of obstacles and he is the giver of wisdom. He is one of the most loved deities in Hindu culture and he is celebrated every year on Ganesh Chaturthi which is a festival in India that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. He is known to be the quite favourite among the kids and his divine presence is not only limited to India but the world worships him as well. People all around the world have been praying to him with deep devotion over the years and the communities have shown their belief by building some of the largest and tallest idols of Lord Ganesha. These tall statues of the deity are not just any religious symbols but they celebrate devotion and depict art and unity among different communities around the world. Among them, the tallest Ganesh idol in the world stands in Thailand which is quite surprising as many people believe that India alone is home to the largest Ganesha statues. Here is a detailed look at the tallest Ganesh idols across the world.

READ| Largest Hindu Temples in India Where is the Tallest Ganesh Idol in the World? Source: Vishva Hindu Parishad Thailand The tallest standing statue of Lord Ganesha is situated at the Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park which is in Chachoengsao Province, Thailand. This beautiful and majestic idol is around 39 meters tall which is 128 feet, which is approximately equal to a fourteen-storey building. The Shree Ganesh website states: "Rising to a height of 39 meters, or nearly 128 feet when including its base, this monumental statue stands tall, akin to a 14-story building, overlooking the landscape of Chachoengsao." What makes this idol stand out is that it is made out of 854 bronze pieces and placed in a vast area of 40,000 square meters. Another speciality of this statue is that each of the four hands of Lord Ganesha holds symbolic fruits which are banana, mango, sugarcane, and jackfruit. It is believed that these fruits in Lord Ganesha's hands are known to represent wisdom, prosperity, joy, and nourishment.

Source: Shree Ganesh Website The Shree Ganesh website mentions: "With four hands, each holding a unique offering, it captures the essence of the beloved deity. The upper right hand cradles a jackfruit, a symbol of abundance and prosperity. The upper left hand holds a sugar cane, signifying sweetness and joy. The lower right hand clutches a banana, a token of nourishment and sustenance. Finally, the lower left hand carries a mango, a fruit associated with divine knowledge and wisdom." Where is the Tallest Ganesha Idol in India? When it comes to India, one of the tallest Ganesha idols is the Chinmaya Ganadhish statue which is located at the Chinmaya Sandeep Ashram near Kolhapur Maharashtra. This idol was completed in 2001 to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Chinmaya Mission. The statue itself is 66 feet tall, and it stands on a meditation hall (Dhyana Nilayam) that adds another 24 feet, bringing the total height to nearly 90 feet.