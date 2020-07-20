CBDT launches e-campaign on Voluntary Compliance of Income Tax for FY 2018-19 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an e-campaign on Voluntary Compliance of Income Tax for the fiscal year 2018-19. The campaign will run for 11 days between July 20-July 31, 2020.

The 11-day e-campaign has been launched for the convenience of the taxpayers. It will focus on the taxpayers and assessees who are either non-filers or have discrepancies/deficiencies in their returns for the FY 2018-19.

Objective

The key objective of the campaign is help taxpayers validate their financial transaction related information available with the Income Tax Department. This applies to the assessees for fiscal year 2018-2019. The campaign seeks to enable voluntary compliance to avoid notice and scrutiny process.

Benefit The e-campaign has been launched to benefit the taxpayers. Under the campaign, the IT Department will send emails and SMS to identify taxpayers to verify information related to their financial transactions that were received by the I-T Department from various sources such as Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), Tax Collection at Source (TCS) and Foreign Remittances (Form 15CC).

Key Highlights

• Under the e-campaign, the taxpayers will be able to access details regarding their high value transactions online on a designated portal.

• The taxpayers would not be required to visit any Income Tax office, as the response will have to be submitted online.

• They will be able to submit their response online by selecting any of the following options:

(i) Information is correct

(ii) Information is not fully correct

(iii) Information related to another person/year

(iv) Information is duplicate/included in other displayed information

(v) Information is denied.

• The data analysis of the I-T department had revealed that identified certain taxpayers with high value transactions have not filed returns for AY 2019-20 (relevant to FY 2018-19).

• The analysis also revealed another set of return filers whose high value transactions were not in line with their Income Tax Return.

Background

The last date for filing and revising the Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2019-20 (relevant to FY 2018-19) is July 31, 2020. The I-T Department has requested the taxpayers to avail of the opportunity to participate in the e-campaign for their own ease and benefit.