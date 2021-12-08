CDS Bipin Rawat, wife confirmed dead among 13 people in military chopper crash

Gen. Bipin Rawat news: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been confirmed to be among the 13 people who died in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier today. This was confirmed by Indian Air Force in an official tweet.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

There were 14 people on board the helicopter along with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife, out of whom 13 have been confirmed dead. General Rawat who was also India's first Chief of Defence Staff was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat was to address the faculty and the students officers of the Staff Course when the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris District.

Gen Bipin Rawat had taken off from the Sulur Airbase for Wellington and he was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder, DA Brigadier LS Lidder, were among the other defence officials who were in the helicopter crash.

The sole survivor of the helicopter crash, Group Captain Varun Singh is undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.



His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Bipin Rawat: India's first Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat was India's first Chief of Defence Staff. He was appointed for the topmost position in December 2019 with which Gen. Rawat became one point advisor to the Government in matters related to the military including the Navy, Army and Air Force.

CDS Bipin Rawat had in decade long career had also served in the most difficult terrains including the Northern and Eastern Command.

PM Modi remembers Gen. Rawat as an outstanding soldier

Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets acknowledged the bravery and valour of Gen. Bipin Rawat. Prime Minister remembered Gen. Rawat as an outstanding soldier, a true patriot who contributed greatly to modernising the Indian Armed Forces.

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat Biography

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. General Bipin Rawat was a Four-Star General of the Indian Army and was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India. He was appointed as the country's first CDS on December 30, 2019, and had assumed his office from January 1, 2020.

Before being the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat had served as the 57th and the last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as the 26th Army Staff Chief of the Indian Army.

Gen. Bipin Rawat was a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare and had served in the most difficult terrains of India including the eastern and northern commands. Gen. Bipin Rawat was a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. he had received his doctorate degree from CCS University, Meerut for his research work on the military-media strategic studies.

Gen. Bipin Rawat- Military Career

CDS Bipin Rawat was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1978 which was also the same unit as his father. Bipin Rawat had much experience in high-altitude warfare had also spent 10 years conducting counter-insurgency operations.

After being promoted to the Major General, Bipin Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division. As a Lt. General, he commanded over III Corps before taking over the Southern Army in Pune.

Gen. Rawat was appointed as the 27th Chief of Army Staff in 2016. He was also the third officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of Army Staff.

On his visit to the United States in 2019, Gen. Bipin Rawat was inducted into US Army Command and General Staff College.

Gen. Bipin Rawat: Personal Life

General Bipin Rawat was born in Uttarakhand in 1958 into the Hindu Garhwali Rajput Family. His family has been serving in the Indian Army for multiple generations. General Rawat had attended Dehradun's Cambrian law School and then St. Edward's School in Shimla. Rawat then joined National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Rawat graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Gen. Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, with his wife Madhulika Rawat. Gen. Rawat is survived by two daughters.