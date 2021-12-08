Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CDS Bipin Rawat, wife confirmed dead among 13 people in military chopper crash

Group Captain Varun Singh SC is currently undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Wellington. He is the only survivor among the 14 people involved in the helicopter crash. The mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other armed forces personnel are expected to arrive in Delhi by tomorrow evening. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 18:44 ISTModified On: Dec 8, 2021 19:56 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat passes away
CDS Bipin Rawat passes away

Gen. Bipin Rawat news: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been confirmed to be among the 13 people who died in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier today. This was confirmed by Indian Air Force in an official tweet.

General Bipin Rawat was India's first Chief of Defence Staff. He was appointed for the topmost position in December 2019 with which Gen. Rawat became one point advisor to the Government in matters related to the military including the Navy, Army and Air Force.

CDS Bipin Rawat had in decade long career had also served in the most difficult terrains including the Northern and Eastern Command. 

PM Modi remembers Gen. Rawat as an outstanding soldier

Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets acknowledged the bravery and valour of Gen. Bipin Rawat. Prime Minister remembered Gen. Rawat as an outstanding soldier, a true patriot who contributed greatly to modernising the Indian Armed Forces. 

CDS Bipin Rawat Biography

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. General Bipin Rawat was a Four-Star General of the Indian Army and was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India. He was appointed as the country's first CDS on December 30, 2019, and had assumed his office from January 1, 2020. 

Before being the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat had served as the 57th and the last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as the 26th Army Staff Chief of the Indian Army.

Gen. Bipin Rawat was a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare and had served in the most difficult terrains of India including the eastern and northern commands. Gen. Bipin Rawat was a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. he had received his doctorate degree from CCS University, Meerut for his research work on the military-media strategic studies. 

Gen. Bipin Rawat- Military Career

CDS Bipin Rawat was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1978 which was also the same unit as his father. Bipin Rawat had much experience in high-altitude warfare had also spent 10 years conducting counter-insurgency operations.  

After being promoted to the Major General, Bipin Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division. As a Lt. General, he commanded over III Corps before taking over the Southern Army in Pune. 

Gen. Rawat was appointed as the 27th Chief of Army Staff in 2016. He was also the third officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of Army Staff. 

On his visit to the United States in 2019, Gen. Bipin Rawat was inducted into US Army Command and General Staff College. 

Gen. Bipin Rawat: Personal Life

General Bipin Rawat was born in Uttarakhand in 1958 into the Hindu Garhwali Rajput Family. His family has been serving in the Indian Army for multiple generations. General Rawat had attended Dehradun's Cambrian law School and then St. Edward's School in Shimla. Rawat then joined National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.  Rawat graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. 

Gen. Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, with his wife Madhulika Rawat. Gen. Rawat is survived by two daughters. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all