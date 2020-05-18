Centre launched ‘National Migrant Information System’ to track movement of migrants

The central government on May 16 launched the ‘National Migration Information System’ to facilitate the smooth movement of migrant workers traveling across the country.

The online dashboard has been developed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the existing NDMA-GIS portal. It will help in capturing the information regarding the movement of workers who have been stranded in different states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the states to upload data on NMIS to ensure better coordination, contact tracing, and movement monitoring of the migrant workers.

The official statement:

Key Highlights:

• Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla informed that the portal will maintain a central repository of the migrant workers. It will help the sending as well as receiving state and the district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format smoothly.

• The system will also help in the speedy communication between the states and will also aid in the contact tracing of the migrants.

• The states will be able to identify how many people are going out from where and how many have been reaching destinations through GIS.

• The central government ministries will also be able to monitor the movement of the migrants through this portal.

How the portal will function?

• The states will have to upload a batch file of individual data on the dashboard. As many states have already the migrant data, it will be integrated through the Application Programming Interface.

• The key data of the person migrating has been standardized for uploading. The data will be their age, name, mobile no., date of travel, originating and destination district, etc. which states have already been collecting.

• The mobile numbers of the migrant workers will be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID-19.

• There will be a unique ID for each migrant. It will be used for all transactions.