Centre plans to bring Aadhar-based farmer database

The central government is planning to launch an Aadhar-based database in order to digitize all its farm-oriented schemes and to ensure that farmers are paid procurement prices directly.

As per the officials, the database will also map landholdings of the beneficiaries and it will have the details of 50 million farmers across the nine states in the country.

Vivek Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary of the newly created Digital Agriculture Division stated that the database is expected to be completed by June 30.

About Aadhar Based database:

The database will have a satellite imaging of individual farmland so that the farmers can be provided advisories that will be based on the kind of land they possess and the crop they grow.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PM-Kisan Scheme informed that the database may be shared with farm technology companies for developing innovative solutions to increase productivity.

The database will also help in ensuring direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the bank accounts of authentic farmers.