Centre releases the operational guidelines of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh on June 30 released the operational guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The operational guidelines of the Yojana will help the states in the speedy implementation of the scheme. The Yojana with diverse interventions along with the fisheries value chain will revolutionize the aquaculture and fisheries sector.

The central government had launched PMMSY in May 2020 for the responsible and sustainable development of the fisheries sector with an investment of Rs. 20,050 crore.

Launch of Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna and Newsletter of dept of Fisheries. Also present are MoS Shri Pratap Sarangi and Secy Fisheries. pic.twitter.com/tsOZQxAF9D — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 30, 2020

Giriraj Singh on the release of operational guidelines:

Union Minister Giriraj Singh released the operational guidelines of PMMSY. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Fisheries in fast tacking and rolling out the guidelines of the scheme in a short span of time. Giriraj Singh also mentioned that the guidelines will help the Union Territories and States to implement the scheme speedily.

Fisheries Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Minister of State for Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and other senior officers were also present during the event.

About PMMSY:

The scheme was started in May 2020 with an array of 100 diverse activities. With the budget of Rs. 20,050 crore, it is by far the largest investment in the fisheries sector.

The strategy along with the concerted and collaborative efforts between the stakeholders and government is required in order to achieve ambitious targets under the scheme. These targets are Rs. 1,00,000 crore fisheries export, additional 70 lakh tonnes fish production, and generation of 55 lakh employment in the next five years among the others.

Newsletter ‘MATSYA SAMPADA’:

The Union Minister Giriraj Singh also unveiled a newsletter ‘MATSYA SAMPADA’ and mentioned that it is likely to serve as an effective platform and tool in presenting the initiatives and intent of the scheme.

The newsletter will also showcase the best practices, including the success stories and latest development, in fisheries and aquaculture that will be undertaken by the entrepreneurs and fish farmers.