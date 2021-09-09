Chhattisgarh domicile certificate: Chhattisgarh to issue domicile certificates to students studying outside- Know eligibility here

Chhattisgarh domicile certificate: Chhattisgarh government has decided to issue domicile certificates to the students studying outside the state. The decision was taken by the Chhattisgarh cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on September 8, 2021.

What is Chhattisgarh's Domicile Certificate?

The domicile certificate is an official document issued by the State Government of Chhattisgarh that serves as proof of a person residing in a particular state.

What is the use of a domicile certificate?

The Chhattisgarh Domicile Certificate is required to apply for the resident reservation quota in the Government sector. It is an important document to claim a ration card and also to obtain admissions in educational institutions.

Chhattisgarh Domicile Certificate Eligibility Criteria

Those who wish to apply for Chhattisgarh's Domicile Certificate need to be permanent resident of the state.

Key Eligibility Criteria-

-Person born in Chhattisgarh

-Living in Chhattisgarh since 15 yrs or parents living in the state for the same period of time.

-Either of the parent serving/retired state/central government employee in any of the districts of Chhattisgarh

-Either the person/parents having immovable property, industry, agriculture, any other kind of business since past 5 yrs in Chhattisgarh

-Person studied in Chhattisgarh for at least 3 yrs

-Person should have cleared one of the following examinations in Chhattisgarh:

•Higher education

•VIII standard

•IV, V class exams

Which documents are required to apply for Chhattisgarh Domicile Certificate?

Following documents are required to get the domicile certificate:

•Affidavit

•Residence Proof

-Home or land document

-Birth certificate

-Job Certificate / Identity Card (for Government / Semi-Government Subordinates)

-Father’s service certificate

-Ration card

-Ward member, the certificate from local legislator / MP

-Voter ID Card

•Academic Documents

-Higher Secondary Certificate of Certificate (Class XII)

-Certificate / Diploma in Technical subjects

-Primary School Certificate – 5th Class

-Secondary School Certificate – 8th Class

-School Certificate (3 years as a proof of continuous study)

-High School (10th Class)

How to apply for Chhattisgarh domicile certificate online?

Follow the below steps to apply for Chhattisgarh domicile certificate online-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Government - edistrict.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Certificate Services” option from the service menu. The option is visible on the home page.

Step 3: A page will open with “List of Service” then click on “Domicile Certificate” from a number of the list.

Step 4: Click on the “Login “ button in the next page and put in user id and password.

Step 5: New users will have to click on “Click Here For New Registration” and then the registration form will open up.

Step 6: The user will have to fill up the registration form and create his/ her account and log in again into the portal.

Step 7: After logging in, click on the “Domicile Certificate” option.

Step 8: Fill up the application form and attach the required documents. The applicant will receive a reference number as an acknowledgment after submission.

How to track your application?

The applicants can trace their application by again going to the official website of Chhattisgarh e-District and click on "status check of application". After clicking this option, the applicant will have to enter the application number to view the status of the application online.

How long does it take for the applicant to receive the domicile certificate?

The applicant will receive the Chhattisgarh domicile certificate within 15 days from the date of application.

Other decisions taken by Chhattisgarh cabinet

Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided to supply 70 percent of the annual requirement of raw materials to the industries that were established under the new industrial policy 2019-24, through Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association.

Any Chhattisgarh resident holding a certificate of 'Naxal Affected Person' will be provided 50 percent discount on the passenger fare. The certificate is issued by the Collector on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district.

The cabinet has also given permission to form Chhattisgarh Film Policy-2021 to make Chhattisgarh a film-friendly state and develop it as a central hub for film shooting.

National Tribal Dance Festival will also be organised in the state from 28 October to 1 November. It will be followed by an exhibition and documentaries on October 31st on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Besides this, the state has decided to include all Kharif crops from Kharif year 2021-22 under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and an exchange grant of Rs 9000 per acre per year will be provided to the farmers producing agriculture and horticulture crops in the Kharif season.