Chhattisgarh Government announces lockdown in 17 districts amid rising COVID-19 cases

Chhattisgarh Government has issued orders to impose complete lockdown in 17 districts by the respective administrations. The step has been taken in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in the state.

In Chhattisgarh, lockdown will be imposed in various districts including Koriya, Jashpur, Dhamtari, and Balodbazar starting from April 12, 2021. While similar restrictions will be imposed for Bilaspur, Raigarh, and Mahasamund from April 14.

With this, the lockdown has been directed in a total of 17 districts of Chhattisgarh. Earlier on April 7, the state government had declared Raipur district as a containment zone till April 19. The District Collector had informed that all the borders of the district will be sealed during this time period.

However, the essential services including milk, hospitals, ATMs will remain open in the districts.

Steps to curb COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh:

Amount sanctioned to control rising cases:

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has decided to sanction an amount of Rs. 50 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund to prevent Corona infection in the state.

COVID test for air and rail passengers:

After the air passengers, the state government has issued guidelines for the COVID test for the railway passengers as well.

Now it will be mandatory for the railway passengers to have a negative report of COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours before reaching Chhattisgarh. For the passengers who will not have a COVID test report, their test will be done at the railway station. The government has established Corona test facilities at the railway stations of Chhattisgarh.

Ensuring medicines and essential supplies to hospitals:

Two senior officers from the state have been sent to Hyderabad and Mumbai for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of Remdesivir and other essential medicines to Chhattisgarh.

In view of the lack of oxygen in hospitals, the state government has also decided that 80% of the oxygen produced in the state will not be provided to the hospitals in form of the medical oxygen gas.

A helpline centre has also been established to facilitate workers who are coming back from other states.

Rising surge of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh:

According to the state health department on April 10, 2021, the state reported 14,098 fresh Coronavirus cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state now is 4,32,776. It includes 85,860 active cases and 3,42,139 total discharges.