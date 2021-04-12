Chhattisgarh Government announces lockdown in 17 districts amid rising COVID-19 cases
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has also decided to sanction an amount of Rs. 50 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund to prevent Corona infection in the state.
Chhattisgarh Government has issued orders to impose complete lockdown in 17 districts by the respective administrations. The step has been taken in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in the state.
In Chhattisgarh, lockdown will be imposed in various districts including Koriya, Jashpur, Dhamtari, and Balodbazar starting from April 12, 2021. While similar restrictions will be imposed for Bilaspur, Raigarh, and Mahasamund from April 14.
With this, the lockdown has been directed in a total of 17 districts of Chhattisgarh. Earlier on April 7, the state government had declared Raipur district as a containment zone till April 19. The District Collector had informed that all the borders of the district will be sealed during this time period.
However, the essential services including milk, hospitals, ATMs will remain open in the districts.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल प्रदेश में कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों पर चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से चर्चा कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/Hb4KhTQxxC— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 11, 2021
Steps to curb COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh:
Amount sanctioned to control rising cases:
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has decided to sanction an amount of Rs. 50 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund to prevent Corona infection in the state.
COVID test for air and rail passengers:
After the air passengers, the state government has issued guidelines for the COVID test for the railway passengers as well.
Now it will be mandatory for the railway passengers to have a negative report of COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours before reaching Chhattisgarh. For the passengers who will not have a COVID test report, their test will be done at the railway station. The government has established Corona test facilities at the railway stations of Chhattisgarh.
Ensuring medicines and essential supplies to hospitals:
Two senior officers from the state have been sent to Hyderabad and Mumbai for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of Remdesivir and other essential medicines to Chhattisgarh.
In view of the lack of oxygen in hospitals, the state government has also decided that 80% of the oxygen produced in the state will not be provided to the hospitals in form of the medical oxygen gas.
A helpline centre has also been established to facilitate workers who are coming back from other states.
Rising surge of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh:
According to the state health department on April 10, 2021, the state reported 14,098 fresh Coronavirus cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases in the state now is 4,32,776. It includes 85,860 active cases and 3,42,139 total discharges.
|
Lockdown in other states
|
Maharashtra: Amid the rising infected cases in the state, the weekend lockdown has been implemented by the government apart from the complete curfew during nights.
Delhi: As the national capital continues to witness the surge in cases, a night curfew in the city has been imposed between 10 pm to 5 am. The government is also planning to put some major restrictions on the state.
Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the DMs of the districts must access the number of infected cases in their region and decide on the curfew on their own level.
Madhya Pradesh: A 60-hour lockdown was imposed on April 9 at 6 PM. However, the government has denied any plans of bringing the entire state under lockdown.
Karnataka: Corona curfew of 11 days came into effect in some districts from April 10, 2021. The government has also announced a night curfew from April 10 to 20 from 10 pm to 5 am every day in some of the cities.
Rajasthan: A night curfew has been imposed by the Chief Minister in nine cities from April 10 till April 30.