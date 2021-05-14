Chhattisgarh govt to fund education of children orphaned due to COVID-19

The Chhattisgarh government announced on May 14, 2021, that it will fund the education of children who lost their parents or a guardian due to COVID-19 infection.

The state government will also pay for the education of children belonging to families whose only earning members passed away due to COVID-19.

➡️ ऐसे बच्चे जिनके परिवार में कमाने वाले सदस्य की मृत्यु हो गई है, उनकी पढ़ाई का जिम्मा भी उठाएगी राज्य सरकार



➡️ स्वामी आत्मानंद इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूलों में प्रवेश में मिलेगी ऐसे बच्चों को प्राथमिकता ; नही ली जाएगी उनसे कोई फीस — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) May 13, 2021

The Chief Minister Officer, Chhattisgarh announced via a tweet informing that the Chhattisgarh government will fund the education of children orphaned due to coronavirus infection and also the education of children who lost the only earning member in their families.

The state government will also provide scholarships under the state’s Mahtari Dular scheme.

The CMO, Chhattisgarh also informed via tweet that the children orphaned due to COVID-19 infection will be given priority for admission in Swami Atmanand English Medium schools and they will not be charged with fees.

In a similar feat, Jammu & Kashmir government had also announced on May 12, 2021, to provide special scholarships to orphaned children due to COVID-19.

Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 Tracker

Chhattisgarh, as of May 14, 2021, reported 9,121 active COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 8,92,331 and a total of 11,289 deaths so far while the total number of recovered cases stands at 7,61,592.