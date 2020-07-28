Chhattisgarh lockdown extended: Chhattisgarh extends lockdown till August 6 in hotspot areas

Chhattisgarh lockdown extended: The Chhattisgarh state government has decided to extend the lockdown till August 6, 2020 in hotspot areas after witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of cabinet ministers and senior officials chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on July 27, 2020.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, during his media briefing after the meeting, said that a rise in COVID-19 cases in several major cities including capital city Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg prompted the government to extend lockdown in these areas for an extra week, till August 6.

The state government has issued instructions to all district collectors to continue the lockdown after reviewing the situation and ensure strict compliance with the lockdown rules in COVID hotspots and take effective steps to check the spread of the virus.

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम और बचाव के लिए हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्रों में लॉकडाउन की अवधि को अब 6 अगस्त तक के लिए बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



जिलों में कोरोना संक्रमण वाले इलाकों की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए कलेक्टर स्थानीय स्तर पर लॉकडाउन के संबंध में निर्णय लेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6hEICHvDLS — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) July 27, 2020

Key Highlights

• With a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Raipur, the district administration had imposed a strict lockdown from July 22 to July 28 in the Raipur Municipal Corporation and Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas.

• A similar lockdown was also imposed on several COVID-hit urban areas of various districts including Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Ambikapur, Rajnandgaon, Mungeli and Bemetara last week for different periods. Overall, most parts of Chhattisgarh were under lockdown since July 22nd.

• The state government plans to give no relaxation in between the lockdown even during festivals of Bakrid and Rakshabandhan, as it may invite gatherings and cause a rush in market places.

• The district collectors have been directed to give relaxations as per the requirement in their respective districts. They will review the situation and take decisions accordingly.

• The state government has also taken stock of availability of beds for patients in cities where most cases have been reported and has directed the concerned officials to make necessary arrangements.

• The state capital, Raipur has the maximum number of cases so far with over 2100 confirmed coronavirus cases. The other hotspot areas include Durg, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur and Bilaspur.

What will be closed?

Govt/ Private offices: During the lockdown, all government, semi-government and private offices will remain closed.

Transport: All public transport vehicles including buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis will not operate.

What will be open?

Essential items: Only selling of essential items such as vegetables, fruits, milk and milk products, chicken, fish, eggs and mutton will be allowed in the morning in different time slots. Besides this, medical services will also remain open along with petrol pumps.

Private vehicles: The private vehicles carrying essential services or involved in the transportation of essential commodities will be allowed to operate.

Background

Chhattisgarh had over 7613 confirmed coronavirus cases till July 26, which included 2,626 active cases, 4,944 recoveries and 43 deaths. The COVID-19 infection has spread to all 28 districts in the state.