China launches three Yaogan-30 satellites, what are Yaogan satellites?

China on May 7, 2021, launched the eighth group of three Yaogan-30 satellites into orbit on a Long March 2C rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China. The eighth group of three Yaogan-30 satellites will join the seven previous groups in the orbit that had been launched in 2017.

A report issued by the Institute of Microsatellite Innovation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) mentioned that the eighth group of three Yaogan-30 satellites has been built with a new multi-satellite network operation mode, which would be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technical tests.

A small satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT) called Tianqi-12 satellite was also aboard the flight. It would serve the purpose of data connectivity for Guodian Gaoke, a commercial company based in Beijing.

Yaogan-30 Satellites Launch: Key Points

•China launched the eighth group of three Yaogan-30 satellites on May 6, 2021, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China.

•This is the eighth group of Yaogan-30 satellites that will join the seven previous groups in the orbit that had been launched in 2017.

•The eighth group of three Yaogan-30 satellites has been built with a new multi-satellite network operation mode, which would be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technical tests.

•A small satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT) called Tianqi-12 satellite was also aboard the flight. It would serve the purpose of data connectivity for Guodian Gaoke, a commercial company based in Beijing.

•Prior to the launch of the Yaogan-30 satellites, China had launched the Yaogan-34 satellite on April 30, 2021. The Yaogaon-34 satellite, an optical remote sensing satellite, will be used for disaster prevention and reduction, surveying land resources, road network design, urban planning, and crop yield estimation.

•China is aiming to launch at least forty satellites in 2021.

What are Yaogan satellites?

•Yaogan satellites are a series of reconnaissance satellites launched by China.

•The first Yaogan 1 satellite was launched in 2006.

•Chinese media states that the Yaogan satellites are optical remote sensing satellites that will be used for disaster prevention and reduction, surveying land resources, road network design, urban planning, and crop yield estimation, electromagnetic environment surveys, and related technical tests.

•However, Western analysts suspect that these satellites are equipped with synthetic aperture radar for military reconnaissance purposes.