China to launch spacecraft to Moon to bring back lunar rocks, first attempt since 1970s

China is all set to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week for bringing back the lunar rocks. It will be the first attempt by any nation in the world for retrieving the samples from the natural satellite of Earth since the 1970s.

Named after the ancient Chinese Goddess of the moon, Chang’e-5 probe will seek on collecting the materials from the moon. It will help the scientists to understand more about its origin and surface.

If China becomes successful in its mission, it will become the third country to retrieve moon samples, following the Soviet Union and the United States decades ago. The mission will also be testing China’s ability to remotely acquire the samples from space.

China also plans on retrieving the samples from Mars by 2030. In July 2020, China had also launched an unmanned probe to Mars. It was its first independent mission to another planet.

About China’s Chang’e-5 probe: Key Details

• China’s unmanned spacecraft to the moon which is scheduled to launch in the coming days will attempt at collecting 2 kg (4 ½ pounds) of samples in the previous unvisited areas in a massive lava plain which is known as ‘Oceanus Procellarum’ or ‘Ocean of Storms’.

• Once the spacecraft is in Moon’s orbit, it will aim at deploying a pair of vehicles to the surface. Under this a lander will drill into the ground, then will transfer its rock samples and oil to an ascender that will lift off and then dock with an orbiting module.

• If the procedure is successful, the lunar samples will be transferred to the return capsule that will then return them to Earth.

What is the significance of China’s mission in future exploration?

China’s Chang’e- 5 mission may help in finding answers to the questions such as how long the moon remained volcanically active in its interior and when did its magnetic field- key to protecting any of life from the radiation of the sun- dissipated.

According to the planetary scientist at Brown University, James Head, the Apollo-Luna (Mission by the US and the Soviet Union) sample zone of the moon, while critical to the understanding was undertaken in the area that has far less than half the lunar surface.

He continued that data from the orbital remote sensing missions had shown a wider diversity of mineralogies, rock types, and ages that were represented in sample collections of Apollo-Luna.

Lunar scientists have been promoting robotic rock sample- return missions to many different critical areas of the moon for addressing a host of fundamental questions that remained from earlier explorations.

China on the moon and its future missions:

In 2013, China had made its first lunar landing and in January 2019, China’s Chang’-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon, which was the first by any nation’s space probe.

China, within the next decade, plans on establishing a robotic base station for conducting an unmanned exploration in the south polar region. It has to be developed through Chang’e- 6, 7, and 8 missions through the 2020s and will be expanded through the 2030s ahead of the manned landings.

Earlier lunar rock retrieval by US and Soviet Union:

In 1959, since the Soviet Union crash-landed the Luna-2 on the moon, which was also the first human-made object to reach another celestial body, a handful of other countries which includes India and Japan have also launched moon missions.

In the Apollo Programme of the United States, which had first put men on the moon, the country had landed 12 astronauts over six flights from 1969 to 1972, who brought back 382 kg (842 pounds) of soil and rocks.

In the 1970s, the Soviet Union had deployed three successful robotic sample return missions. In 1976, the last one, Luna 24 had brought back 170.1 grams (6 ounces) of samples from Marie Crisium or ‘Sea of Crises’.