China takes over Presidency of UN Security Council

China has assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for March 2020. While taking on the role, China vowed to advance solidarity and cooperation among the members.

China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said in a press note that his country attaches great importance to the work during its presidency and will act responsibly and constructively.

Zhang Jun further said that China will make an effort to boost cooperation among all parties to ensure that the UNSC fulfils its crucial role and responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

UNSC Presidency The presidency of the UN Security Council is rotated among its members every month according to the English alphabetical order. Vietnam held the Presidency in January 2020, followed by Belgium in February 2020. After China, the Presidency of the UNSC will go to Dominican Republic in April 2020.

UNSC: What is it? Know all about its establishment, role and members

The UN Security Council is one of the United Nations’ six main organs. It was formed in 1945 and held its first session on January 17, 1946.

The Security Council was created after the Second World War to address the failure of the previous international organization, the League of Nations to maintain world peace.

The main responsibility of the UN Security Council is to ensure international peace and security. It is the only UN body that has the authority to issue binding resolutions to member states.

The UNSC has previously authorized interventions during the Korean War, Congo Crisis and also authorised peacekeeping missions in the Suez Crisis, Cyprus, West New Guinea, Namibia, Kuwait, Bosnia, Somalia, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Cambodia and Somalia.

UNSC Members

The Security Council comprises fifteen members- five members and 10 non-permanent members elected for a period of two years.

The five permanent members of the UNSC include the winning side of World War II- the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia (formerly a part of Soviet Union), France and China.

These permanent members of the council have a veto power, through which they can veto any substantive resolution, including those involving admission of new member states or nominees for the post of UN Secretary-General.

The 10 non-permanent members of the council are elected on a regional basis for a period of two years.

India’s bid for permanent membership in UNSC

India has been pushing for its permanent membership in the UN Security Council. India’s bid has the backing of four of the five permanent members- the US, UK, Russia and France. Only China stands in the way of India becoming a permanent member of the UNSC.

India has previously served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for seven terms, overall 14 years. The most recent term was from 2011-2012.

India calls for reforms in UNSC

India has been calling for reforms in the UN Security Council. India is a member of the G4 group, which also comprises Germany, Japan and Brazil. All the four nations are seeking a permanent seat on the council.

The G4 group has pushed forward a proposal, according to which, the membership of the UNSC should be expanded to 25 members from current 15 members.