CIPET gets NABL accreditation for testing, certification of PPE kits

The central government on July 18 announced that Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology’s (CIPET) unit in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha has received NABL accreditation to test and certify Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

In line with the International Standards, PPE kit includes coverall, masks, face shields and goggles, and the triple-layer medical masks among others. These products have been mentioned as a tool to fight against COVID-19.

The Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry released a statement mentioning this as another achievement for CIPET in the fight against COVID-19 and a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) under my ministry has been accredited by @NABL_QCI for Testing & Certification of PPE Kit which includes Gloves,Coverall,Face Shield &Goggles, Triple Layer Medical Masks ETC in line with International Standards. pic.twitter.com/7Yka9YhxfS — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) July 18, 2020

Key Highlights:

• Bhubaneshwar based CIPET had submitted an application to the healthcare accreditation body named National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for accreditation, after developing a facility of testing PPR kit.

• NABL has granted accreditation to CIPET center in Bhubaneshwar after an online audit of its testing facility. Some other centres of CIPET have also applied accreditation which is under process.

• DV Sadananda Gowda, the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers congratulated CIPET for the achievement and called for keeping up the momentum of works to serve the people and helping MSME to focus on Make in India.

• The Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry also informed that CIPET has been taking up research and development initiatives in the area of healthcare as per the WHO and ISO guidelines.

• CIPET has also been expanding its capacity to test fertilizer packaging and food grain in order to support essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About NABL:

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) is an autonomous body which comes under the Science and Technology Ministry. The purpose of NABL is to provide accreditation to testing and calibration of clinical laboratories in India.

NABL operates under the Quality Council of India and it was set up under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.