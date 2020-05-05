Commonwealth Youth Games rescheduled for 2023 amid COVID-19

The 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games have been postponed to 2023. The decision was taken because the dates were clashing with the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2020, but due to the widespread COVID-19, the games were postponed and rescheduled for 2021.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) released a statement mentioning that CGF has decided to consider the alternative options for the event, potentially in 2023. The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games were originally scheduled from August 1 to 7, 2021.

Key Highlights:

• As per the CGF, due to the pandemic, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have now been scheduled for 2021 during which Commonwealth Youth Games were originally scheduled.

• CGF also assured that the Caribbean nation will remain the first preference for the games. CGF has already considered Tobago and Trinidad Commonwealth Games Association as the first option for the host.

• The Commonwealth Youth Games in 2021 were scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago.

• CGF President, Dame Louise Martin mentioned that the decision regarding the reschedule has been taken in the best interest of the athletes and fans, and everyone’s health and well being is the top priority.

• Tokyo Olympics have now been scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

About Commonwealth Youth Games:

The Commonwealth Youth Games are organized by the Commonwealth Games Federation. As per the current Commonwealth games format, this international-multi sport event takes place every four years.

The first Commonwealth Youth Games were held in Edinburgh, Scotland from August 10 to 14, 2000. The age limitation for the athletes to participate in the event is 14 to 18 years. The purpose of the games has been to provide a commonwealth multi-sport event for young people who have been born in the calendar year 1986 or later.