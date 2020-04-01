Coronavirus Unknown Facts: 10 Things we still don't know about Covid-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Facts: The whole world today faces the biggest challenge of COVID-19 pandemic that has not only threatened the public health but has induced recession in the global economy. As per the UN Secretary-General, the novel Coronavirus is the worst ever crisis since the World War II and the formation of the United Nations (UN). Globally, the deadly virus has infected over 8.5 lakh people and caused over 42000 deaths.

Originating in the Wuhan City of China in December 2019, the Coronavirus has now spread across the world to almost every country. Though the outbreak of the virus took place around four months ago, there is yet no specific medicine or vaccine to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Despite extensive studies carried out by scientists and plethora of data available on Coronavirus , there are still several things that many don't know about the pandemic. Here in this article, we have shared some unknown things and facts about the virus. But first, let's have a look at the things which are clearly known about the virus.

Things we know about novel Coronavirus The Novel Coronavirus was first identified in Chinese city Wuhan in December 2019. The Coronavirus is scientifically known as an outcome of SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the virus as 'COVID-19' The outbreak of Coronavirus has been declared as 'Pandemic' by the WHO. The virus belongs to the family of viruses causing cold and severe illness such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The virus spreads through physical contact with the infected person or through the droplets of the infected person when he or she coughs or sneezes. The virus is highly contagious. As per the WHO, the most common symptoms of Coronavirus are fever, tiredness, dry cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea. These symptoms begin gradually and are mild at the beginning. Almost 80% of people recover from the virus without special treatment or cure; 1 out of every 6 people infected with the virus becomes seriously ill and faces difficulty in breathing. People can protect themselves against the COVID-19 by taking precautionary measures such as washing of hands with soap or sanitizer at regular intervals, stopping the practice of touching face or mouth, social distancing, avoiding handshakes and hugs, avoiding non-essential travels, etc.

Now, let's have a look at things or facts about the Coronavirus which are still unclear or less known among the public:

What kind of treatment is provided to people infected with COVID-19?

As there is no specific treatment or vaccination for COVID-19 yet, the people diagnosed with the virus are provided with supportive care that helps them breathe.

When will the Coronavirus Vaccine be available?

The first clinical trials of the Coronavirus vaccine are already underway in the US as well as in China. The launch time of vaccines is still unknown.

A COVID-19 infected person can pass the infection to how many people?

On an average, the virus infected person can pass the virus to around two or three people or more.

Which category of people are more prone to develop serious illness when infected with Coronavirus?

People of old age, people with weak immune system and people with pre-existing medical problems such as diabetes, heart problems, high blood pressure and others are prone to develop serious illness when infected with the virus.

Can a person catch Coronavirus infection through air-suspended droplets?

As per the researchers, the Coronavirus survives for around 3 hours in air through the droplets suspended in the air by infected person.

Do face masks really help prevent COVID-19?

The WHO recommends the use of face masks for people infected with the virus or for those who display mild symptoms such as cough and cold with an aim to restrict the spread of droplets. For healthy people or for people who don't have symptoms, the mask is not required. The face masks alone don't guarantee protections against COVID-19.

Can a person get infected with Coronavirus twice?

It can't be clrealy answered as Yes or No. However, there have been a few cases of reinfection. A Japanese woman was recently reported to contract the virus again after recovering once.

Does the weather or climate play any role in containing the spread of Coronavirus?

No, the WHO has clarified that the Coronavirus can transmit or spread in all areas including the hot and humid climate. Initially, there have been beliefs that the summers would slowdown the spread of Coronavirus.

When will everything come to normal or for how long the Coronavirus pandemic will last?

There is no clarity on when will the pandemic be rooted out of the world or when will life return to normal.

Can I catch Coronavirus from my pet dog?

There is no evidence of spread of Coronavirus through pet dogs or cats.