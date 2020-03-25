Coronavirus Live: Total number of COVID-19 cases in country rises to 606, Death toll at 11

Coronavirus Live: As India enters Day 1 of the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the tally of Coronavirus Positive cases in India rose to 562 with Death Toll rising to 11. Globally, the pandemic has claimed over 17000 lives with over 3.5 lakh people infected in over 120 countries. Yesterday evening PM Modi announced complete lockdown across India triggering panic buying frenzy at many places despite assurance of availability of essential services from Central and the State Governments. All public transport and non-essential transport has been suspended across the country.

Live Update @ 7:00 PM: Total cases reach 606

In today evening’s press meet, the ICMR officials said that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the country has risen to 606. The officials also said that the overall Death toll due to Coronavirus in the country stood at 11 with one more death reported from Madhya Pradesh today. So far of the 11 deaths, 3 have taken place in Maharashtra, while 1 each has taken place in Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Live update @ 6:30 PM: Delhi Government launches e-Pass Helpline

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an e-Pass Helpline to help people working for delivery of essential services and goods during the country-wide Lockdown. He said that people who deliver essential goods and services or those who are involved in its production and transport will not face any problems in getting e-Passes to facilitate movement during the lockdown. He said such people should contact 1031 e-Pass Helpline to get the necessary assistance.

Live Update @ 6:00 PM: 5 New COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the evening informed people of Delhi that 5 new cases of Coronavirus infections have surfaced in that National Capital. With addition of 5 new cases, the overall tally for COVID-19 cases in Delh has reached 35. The increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi comes after 40 hours during which no new cases were reported from the capital.

Live Update @ 5:39 PM: Let’s counter Corona with Karuna: PM Modi

PM Modi in his address to people residents of Varanasi said that the disease doesn’t discriminate between rich and poor. However, poor families, who are dependent on daily earning will be worst hit by it. Therefore, to counter the impact of Corona, people show ‘Karuna’ i.e. Compassion. He asked that people should try to help 9 poor families every day to help tide over the crisis.

Live Update @ 5:30 PM: Doctors are Incarnations of Gods: PM Modi

Amid rising reports of doctors and healthcare workers facing discrimination at eviction notices from landlords, PM Modi urged all citizens to treat them as incarnations of Gods. In an interaction with people of Varanasi, PM Modi equated Doctors to God saying that “they are endangering themselves to save us”. He also asked people to report such incidents and promised stern action against such people.

Live Update @ 5:00 PM: WhatsApp Helpline on COVID-19

PM Modi during his interaction with residents of Varanasi informed that the government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp Helpline on COVID-19 epidemic. He urged citizens not to fall for fake news and information circulating about Coronavirus but instead contact the WhatsApp Helpline to get authentic and verified information. The helpline can be contacted via 90131 51515.

Live Update @ 4:30 PM: Prince Charles test positive for COVID-19

As per media reports, Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. Update provided by Clarence House has confirmed that the 71-year old is exhibiting mild symptoms of Coronavirus infection. Since confirmation, Prince Charles has chosen to be in self-isolation at a royal estate in Scotland.

Live Update @ 4:00 PM: Markets End in Green

After seeing fall for consecutive 4 days, Markets ended in Green on Wednesday. Today, Sensex rose 1862 points to finish at 28,536 while Nifty also surged to close near 8300 mark. Among the surge, the highest gainers were stocks from Banking and Financial Sector.

Live Update @ 3:30 PM: Putin to Address Russia Today

With a sharp rise in the number of cases in Russia yesterday, Vladimir Putin is expected to address the Russian People today. Tuesday marked a sharp rise in the number of Coronavirus infections in the country, taking the overall tally to 658. Political commentators are expecting Putin to postpone the nation-wide vote on constitutional changes that was scheduled to be held on 22nd April 2020.

Live Update @ 3:00 PM: Masks worth Rs 1 Crore seized in Mumbai

Despite appeals from the Central and State Governments over hoarding of masks and essential medical supplies, today afternoon masks worth Rs 1 Crore were seized in Mumbai. Today afternoon, Mumbai police raided a godown located at Shah Warehousing and Transport Godown in Vile Parle and recovered 4 lakh masks worth Rs 1 cr seized in Mumbai

Live Update @ 2:30 PM: Tamil Nadu Govt to promote students upto Class 9 without Exams

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the 21-day all India Lockdown announced by the Central Government, Tamil Nadu has decided to promote all the students from Class 1 to Class 9 to the next class without holding any exams. The decision to promote school students without holding of exam was announced by Tamil Nadu CM, who also said that Class 12 students who could not write exams, would get another chance soon.

Live Update @ 2:00 PM: COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra rises to 116

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope appraised the media persons about the latest developments with regards to COVID-19. He said that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 116, which is highest in any state in the country. The latest addition to the tally have come from Sangli, where 5 people from same family have tested positive for the infection. In addition to this, 4 new cases of COVID-19 have also been reported from Mumbai. On positive note, the Health Minister also informed that of the total 116 cases, 14 people have recovered well and are in the process of being discharged soon.

Live Update @ 1:30 PM: Maharashtra CM assures people

As the 21-day lockdown begins, Maharahstra CM Uddhav Thackeray assured people that all essential services and goods are available in enough quantity in the state. He said that the state has enough stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use and therefore people do not need to indulge into panic buying. He also said that the fight against COVID-19 is a war in which the enemy is not visible to us. Therefore, we have be aware and take precautionary to counter it.

Live Update @ 12:30: Delhi Police Helpline Number for COVID-19

Delhi Police has started a dedicated helpline number to address queries and concerns of people involved in essential services. People who are involved in delivering essential services and goods in Delhi – NCR can contact 23469536 to obtain e-passes and to resolve any other query during the lock down period.

Live Update @ 12:00 PM: Pakistan suspends Domestic Flights

Pakistan decided to suspend domestic flight operations looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As per a report in Express Tribune, Pakistan has reported over 1000 positive cases of Coronavirus infection; with 410 cases in Sindh; 110 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 78 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,

Live Update @ 11:30 AM: Delhi Guv, CM Address Press

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a joint press conference today morning. Both the leaders unanimously assured the people of Delhi that all essential services and items of daily necessities will be available to the people during the 21-day Lockdown period. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that the government is opening a dedicated helpline to issue e-Passes to people who are involved in providing essential services including groceries, milks and others.

Live Update @ 11:00 AM: Haj 2020 may be suspended

With the threat of Coronavirus looming over the world, Saudi Arabia has asked other countries to not make any commitments in terms of bookings, hotels and airlines and others as the pilgrimage might be suspended for this year. India has a quota of 2 lakh Haj pilgrims. Saudi Arabia is also fighting Coronavirus and has suspended Umrah or the smaller pilgrimage.

Live Update @ 10:30 AM: Number of Cases in MP rise to 14

With 5 new cases reported from Indore, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 14 today. As per an update provided by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuya Gawli, all the five patients from Indore, who have tested positive do not have any history of foreign travel. Earlier, MP had reported a total of 6 positive cases of Coronavirus infection; of which 6 were from Jabalpur while one each was reported from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Live Update @ 10 AM: Bus Services Resumed in Wuhan, China

Wuhan China, which was termed as the origin of Coronavirus, which has led to the on-going global pandemic, will see resumption of bus services from today. China has not seen any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days and only reported 47 new cases that too among people who have foreign travel history. On Tuesday, China decided to lift the three month lockdown in Hubei province, which was restricted movement of over 56 million people.

Live Update @ 9:30 AM: Home Ministry asks States, UT to setup Helpline

With India entering day 1 of the 21-day lockdown, the Home Ministry has asked all the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations to setup dedicated helpline numbers to assist people involved in delivering essential services and goods. The MHA guidelines asked for setting up of 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines to address the concerns faced by essential goods and services providers.

Live Update @ 9:00 AM: PM Modi to chair Cabinet Meet at 10:30

With the rising concerns around COVID-19 epidemic in India, PM Modi will hold a Cabinet meet at his residence at 10:30 AM today morning. During the meeting, all stakeholders will appraise the Cabinet about their plans and preparedness to contain the spread of Coronavirus in India. The meeting is also likely evaluate and take measure to meet any requirement of the people during the 21-day country-wide lockdown announced by PM Modi yesterday.

Live Update @ 8:30 AM: India Bans Export of Hydroxychloroquine

With ICMR running tests on effectiveness of drug Hydroxychloroquine to counter COVID-19 virus; the Central Government has decided to ban export of the medicine to foreign countries. Currently, there is no prescribed or approved treatment for Coronavirus infection, but Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is being tested by ICMR as a possible helpful drug that can be used to counter the virus.

Live Update @ 8:00 AM: Flipkart Suspends Operations, Amazon India to deliver only essential goods

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the e-commerce giant Flipkart has decided to suspend its services. The development was confirmed by the firm’s twitter handle through an official tweet as well as through a notice on its website. On similar lines, Amazon India has also stopped taking any orders for non-essential products but will continue to deliver daily necessities to their doorstep. The decision from Amazon has been to meet customers' critical needs at a time of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.