Coronavirus Live: 30 States and UTs under Lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise to 498

Coronavirus Live: 30 States and Union Territories announced complete lockdown amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. In total, 548 districts across the country are under complete lockdown to counter the Coronavirus infections. On Monday i.e. 23rd March, India witnessed 99 new cases - the highest spike in number of Coronavirus cases, since the outbreak. The death toll in India also grew to 9. Globally, the overall number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3.78 lakh with 16000+ deaths.

Live Update @ 8:15 AM: Shaheen Bagh Protest cleared

Delhi Police on Tuesday morning, cleared the Shaheen Baug protest site in Delhi amid the rising concerns around Coronavirus infections among the protestors. The site was cleared after Sec 144 was imposed across Delhi in order to enforce a complete lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of COVID-19.

Live Update @ 8 AM: COVID-19 cases in India inch towards 500 mark

Monday i.e. 23rd March 2020 India recorded a total of 99 positive cases, marking the highest spike in the Coronavirus infection cases in the country since the outbreak. The overall tally of positive COVID-19 cases stood at 498 with the death toll also rising to 9. The worrying factor for the Central and State Government has been the continued spike in the number of cases in the last three days. Of the total 500 cases, the 246 cases have surfaced in the past three days. On the other end, a total of 40 patients with COVID-19 infection have been treated, recovered and discharged across India.