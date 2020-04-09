Coronavirus Lockdown: Get Complete List of Noida Hotspots to be under ‘full containment’ until 15th April

Coronavirus Lockdown – COVID-19 Hotspots in India: Yogi Adityanath led UP Government has decided to impose harsher lockdown measures in 15 districts which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the state. The harsher measures include sealing of borders and ‘complete lockdown’ and containment to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. The state government has decided to impose these measures starting from mid-night tonight i.e. 9th April 2020 and they will remain in place until 15th April 2020.

How were COVID-19 Hotspots selected?

According to the notification issued by the government, the state government has decided that any district that has reported more than 6 or more positive cases of Coronavirus infection, will be subject to these harsh lockdown rules. To contain spread of COVID-19 in the state, the state government has identified 15 districts i.e. Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj and Sitapur, where harsh lockdown measures will be applicable from 9th April 2020.

Gautam Budh Nagar: COVID-19 Hotspot

Since the national lockdown imposed on 25th March 2020, Gautam Budh Nagar which comprises of Delhi’s satellite towns of Noida and Greater Noida, has emerged as a hotspot for Coronavirus infection in the country. As per media reports, the tally of positive cases of Coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar has touched 60, with 2 fresh cases being reported today. So, far 12 people from this tally has recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospitals. This leaves, 48 active cases which are now being treated in Noida and Greater Noida.

List of Clusters in Noida, Greater Noida to be Sealed Completely

According to the details available right now, the UP Government has identified 22 clusters within the district which will be completely sealed off and where door to door screening of people will take place to identify coronavirus infected patients or potential carriers. The list is given below:

Sector 41 Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74 Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100 Alpha-1 Greater Noida Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150 Sector 27 and 28 Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128 Sector 44 Village Vishnoi, Dadri Sector 37 Village Ghodi Bacheda Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West Sector 22, Chauda Village Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony Designer Park, Sector 62

Restrictions during Sealing of Districts

With the rising number of cases in the district, the state government has also identified the process through which strict restrictions and measures will be put in place in Noida and adjoining areas to curb the spread of COVID-19. As part of this process, the following restrictions will be imposed on the people of the district with no exceptions: