COVID BEEP: Union Minister launches indigenous monitoring system for COVID-19 patients

Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region launched COVID BEEP on June 7, 2020. It is India’s first cost-effective, indigenous, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients.

During the launch, the Union Minister stated that awareness and not anxiety is the key to fight COVID-19. He informed that COVID BEEP will emerge as an antidote to the original COVID.

COVID BEEOP which is India’s first indigenous monitoring system has been developed by ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy and IIT Hyderabad.

What is COVID BEEP?

It stands for Continuous Oxygenation and Vital Information Detection Biomed ECIL ESIC Pod (COVID BEEP). Apart from being cost-effective, it is India’s first indigenous wireless parameter monitoring system for the patients of Coronavirus.

As per the statement, the latest version of COVID BEEP has been incorporated with NIBP (non-invasive blood pressure), the respiratory rate, and ECG (electrocardiogram) monitoring. It will help in greatly reducing the transmission risk as well as will help in saving resources like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared the launch of COVID BEEP on his official Twitter account.

Dr. Jitendra Singh during the launch of COVID BEEP:

While launching COVIFD BEEP through video conference, the Union Minister mentioned that COVID BEEP is the perfect example of how the synergy among the reputed institutes of India can easily offer solutions with a minimum cost, to the challenges faced by the country and thereby making the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ in every sense.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad, which has come up with another effective innovation in collaboration with eminent institutes like ECIL Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad, and TIFR, Hyderabad.

He also appreciated the work of the Department of Atomic Energy, under which ECIL falls, in developing the solutions to health-related issues. He added that contrary to the perception, the Department of Atomic Energy has been actively involved in promoting the benevolent use of Nuclear energy for the welfare of mankind.

The Department of Atomic Energy has always risen to the occasion, be it in augmenting agricultural produce, generating electricity, food preservation, or administering the much-renowned oncology centre by the name TMC in Mumbai. The development of COVID BEEP is also another step in the same direction.