COVID Cases in IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Team under Quarantine after Overseas Player Tests Positive, Cancels Travel to Pune

COVID Cases in IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals team has been quarantined after an overseas player tested positive for COVID-19. The IPL team was scheduled to travel to Pune today for its upcoming match against Punjab Kings. The travel has been cancelled for now and it is not clear whether the match will be played or not.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals were scheduled to travel to Pune today but the entire squad has been told to retire to their respective rooms and they will all undergo RT-PCR tests. The name of the overseas player who tested positive is yet to be confirmed. He reportedly started showing symptoms and a rapid antigen was performed, which came out to be positive. The player will be undergoing an RT-PCR test to confirm the result.

This comes after the DC team physio Patrick Farhat tested positive for COVID-19.

What will happen to DC vs PBKS clash on April 20?

The Delhi Capitals are supposed to face Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 20th. The Capitals are currently ranked at the eighth spot in the IPL 2022 Points Table after just two wins in five matches.

As per current BCCI rules, the matches of the teams that fail to field a playing XI due to COVID-19 will be postponed. If in case, it is not possible to postpone the match, the issue will be taken up by the IPL Technical Committee, which will announce the final decision.

The BCCI had allowed 50 percent audience in the stadiums as COVID-19 cases had reduced across the country. However, India has recently reported a spike in fresh COVID cases sparking fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 across the country.

IPL 2022 Covid Positive Players List

While there are no official confirmations yet, at least two more fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the Delhi Capital's team after their team physio Patrick Farhat tested positive for COVID-19. As per sources, one of them is an overseas player- an Australian all-rounder. The name is yet to be confirmed.

A support staff has also reportedly started showing symptoms of COVID-19, taking the total number of covid positive cases in IPL 2022 to three.

Below are names of covid positive cases in IPL 2022-

1. Patrick Farhat- Delhi Capitals Physio: Patrick Farhat had tested positive a day before the Delhi Capitals were scheduled to play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 16. While the match went ahead as scheduled, IPL had asked both teams to maintain social distancing and not mingle with each other after the match as done usually.

2. Delhi Capitals Overseas Player

3. Delhi Capitals Support Staff

IPL Rules for COVID-19 positive cases

As per IPL rules, any person testing positive for COVID-19 in the bubble would require to isolate himself for a minimum of 7 days. The person will need to have at least two consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart to re-enter the bubble.

In case an IPL team has multiple COVID-19 positive cases, the team can take the field with a minimum of 12 players including 7 Indians and one substitute.

If the team cannot field 12 players then IPL will take the final call.

Why is this concerning?

The news of covid cases in the Delhi Capitals franchise is concerning for both teams and IPL as last year, the tournament had to be abandoned halfway due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases within the bio-secure IPL bubble. At least five teams have covid positive players last year, forcing IPL authorities to suspend the tournament indefinitely. The second half of IPL 2021 was then played in September.

This year again COVID has hit the IPL camp despite several precautions including limiting the travel of players to two cities of Mumbai and Pune.