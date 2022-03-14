Covid Vaccination for 12-14 year olds, Precautionary Dose for all above 60 to begin from March 16

Covid-19 Vaccination for Children: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on March 14, 2022 that Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12-14years of age will begin from March 16. The co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens has also been removed.

The precautionary dose will now be administered to all those above the age of 60 years. Earlier, only those above 60 years with co-morbidities were eligible for the precautionary dose.

India had earlier begun COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 year olds from January 3, 2022. The children were able to register for Covid vaccination using their 10th student ID card in case they don't have the Aadhaar card.

COVID19 vaccination of 12-14-year-olds and 'precaution dose' for all those above 60 years to begin from March 16, says Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/LMS3CcKUrR — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

The precautionary dose was made available for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 with co morbidities from January 10, 2022.

How to book COVID-19 vaccination for 12-15 year olds? Know steps here:

1. Visit CoWIN app directly or through Aarogya Setu.

2. Register using mobile number of one of the parents or any valid mobile number.

3. Click to receive OTP on mobile and enter the OTP and proceed to verify.

4. Update the child's identity proof under the new category on the Cowin homepage.

5. The children can be registered using their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card.

6. Book vaccination slot at a preferred time at a nearby vaccination centre.

Which COVID vaccine will be administered to 12-15 year olds?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved only two vaccines for 12-15 year olds- Covaxin and Corbevax. However, it is likely that most vaccine centres will have only Covaxin as of now. Covaxin is the first Covid vaccine to be approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years.

Biological E's Corbevax, which is India's 1st indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, was approved for emergency use in children aged between 12-18 years in February 2022.

Corbevax is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered in a gap of 28 days just like Covaxin.