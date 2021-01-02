Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield get emergency use approval in India

India had approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine- Covishield earlier today. This makes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin the second vaccine to get marketing approval from the expert panel.

COVID-19 vaccine

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reportedly recommended granting emergency use approval to the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin coronavirus vaccine. 

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO had recommended accelerating the approval process request of Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. 

The Subject Expert Committee had also recommended accelerating the approval process of the Phase-III Trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The expert panel had met on January 1st and 2nd and made the following recommendations for consideration and final decision of the Drugs Controller General of India:

1) Grant of permission for restricted emergency use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine- Covishield to Serum Institute of India, Pune. 

2) Grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest to Bharat Biotech International, Hyderabad in clinical trial mode in the wake of infection by mutant strains.

3) Grant of permission to conduct of Phase-III Clinical Trials to Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Ahmedabad.

Free Vaccines to be provided under Phase 1 of COVID vaccination

Under the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, free vaccines will be provided to the most prioritised beneficies across India. According to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, 3 crore frontline workers will get free vaccine in the first phase, which includes 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers. 

COVID-19 vaccine dry run conducted across country

A COVID-19 vaccine dry run was conducted across the country today. Under the mock drill, 25 health workers received dummy vaccines at each spot. Around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained to take part in the process across the nation. The Union Health Minister had kickstarted the process at a hospital in Delhi.

