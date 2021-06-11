COVID-19: ICMR approves Meril’s self-use Rapid Antigen Test kit

Meril, a Gujarat-based Medtech firm on June 10, 2021, announced that its self-use Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Sanjeev Bhatt, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Meril said, “We believe CoviFind will be a valuable tool to address the ongoing public health crisis while easing the burden on the health system and labs.”

“Meril’s CoviFind test kit will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment, and contact tracing,” Bhatt added.

'CoviFind' will expand access to COVID-19 testing: Meril

• This home-use COVID-19 testing kit will aid the country in meeting the demand for increased and frequent COVID-19 testing.

• CoviFind COVID-19 testing kit will be available in about two weeks at pharmacies, e-pharmacies, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

• The kit will also be available for purchase directly from the company website with a special 25-kit option for corporations, institutions, schools, and entities placing huge orders.

Meril’s CoviFind testing kit

• CoviFind kit contains all the necessary COVID-19 testing materials: a test device, one sterile nasal swab, a pre-filed buffer tube, and a disposable bag, along with an instruction manual detailing the step-by-step procedure.

• CoviFind COVID-19 testing kit is highly effective in assessing mild to high COVID-19 within 15 minutes.

• CoviFind kit is priced at just Rs 250. The kit has no refrigeration or storage requirements.

• With CoviFind, nasal swabs need only be inserted 2 to 4 cms into the patient’s nose as compared to the standard procedure of inserting nasal swabs up to 8 to 10 cms for adults.

Mysore University has also sent a self-use COVID-19 testing kit to ICMR for approval

• Scientists at the Mysore University along with the Hyderabad-based Lorven Biologics Pvt. Ltd. have also developed a new self-testing COVID-19 kit with an accuracy rate above 90 per cent. The kit would be available for Rs 100, the university has informed.

• Technologies such as molecular biology, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology have been used in the development of the kit. The kit produces results within 10 minutes, the university further said.

• The kit has been sent to ICMR for approval.

CoviSelf: India’s first self-use rapid antigen test (RAT) kit

• The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 21, 2021, had approved India’s first self-use rapid antigen test (RAT) kit CoviSelf. The kit has been developed by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions.

• CoviSelf is also priced at Rs 250 and gives COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes. The kit contains a sterile nasal swab, pre-filled extraction tube, a testing card, and a biohazard bag.