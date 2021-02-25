COVID-19 Vaccination Phase II: People above 60 years to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

The Union Government will begin the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination from March 1, 2021. Under this phase, people above the age of 60 years will get vaccinated.

Those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will also be vaccinated under this phase. This was informed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press conference on February 24, 2021.

The vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

Cost of Vaccination

• The beneficiaries will be vaccinated free of cost at 10,000 government hospitals.

• However, the cost of vaccination at the 20,000 private vaccination centres will have to be borne by the beneficiary only.

How much will be the vaccine shot cost?

The amount of the vaccine shot will be decided by the health ministry within the next 3-4 days after they hold discussions with the vaccine manufacturers and hospitals.

Background

Roughly 1,07,67,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far under COVID-19 vaccination Phase-I, which began on January 16, 2021.

Among these, around 14 lakh people have even received the second dose. In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.