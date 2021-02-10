JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

CRPF inducts 34 Women Commandos into its Anti-Naxal CoBRA Unit

The CoBRA unit is skilled in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare and is deployed in Naxal-affected areas. It was raised in 2009. 

Created On: Feb 10, 2021 11:43 ISTModified On: Feb 10, 2021 11:43 IST
CRPF inducts 34 women commandos into its anti-Naxal CoBRA unit

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inducted 34 women commandos into its specialised Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit for the first time on February 7, 2021. 

The CoBRA unit is skilled in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare and is deployed in Naxal-affected areas. It was raised in 2009. 

The commandos inducted into the CoBRA Unit have to undergo arduous training. They are expected to have tough mental and physical attributes to tackle situations in violence-prone states.

Key Highlights 

The 34 women commandos were inducted into the unit during the 35th Raising Day of the CRPF's 88th Mahila Battalion. 

The women commandos will undergo strenuous training for a period of three months, which will reinforce their physical capabilities and tactical acumen.

The women personnel will be imparted next-level training in explosives, fieldcraft, tactical planning, firing and special weapons and jungle survival skills.

Subsequently, after completion of their training, the Mahila Warriors will be embedded with CoBRA units deployed in Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh such as Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma. 

An all-women brass band was also introduced during CRPF's 35th Raising Day. 

All the Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also have to undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. 

The CRPF already has one all-women pipe band.

First all-Mahila battalion

The CRPF's 88th Mahila battalion is the first all-Mahila battalion in the world.
 
Induction of the women commandos on the celebrations of the 88th all-women battalion is another step towards women empowerment by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Background

"The Central Reserve Police Force has a history of empowered women warriors who have not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuous gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping missions, " said CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari.  He added that gender neutrality adds to the diversity of the force and empowered women make an empowered family which eventually empowers the nation.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material