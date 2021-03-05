CSIR Floriculture Mission launched by Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched 'CSIR Floriculture Mission' through virtual mode in New Delhi on March 4, 2021. He encouraged scientists of CSIR laboratories across the country to develop the land available at each laboratory to be set up as a model under the “CSIR Floriculture Mission”.

The CSIR Floriculture Mission has been approved for implementation in 21 States and Union Territories of India. Under the mission, the available knowledgebase in CSIR Institutes will be utilized and leveraged to help Indian farmers and industry re-position themselves to meet the import requirements.

CSIR Floriculture Mission: Key Highlights

The CSIR Floriculture Mission will be implemented in collaboration with several bodies including the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Directorate of Floriculture, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Universities, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Objective

The CSIR Floriculture Mission aims to focus on commercial floral crops, seasonal/annual crops, cultivation of flower crops for honey bee rearing and wild ornaments.

Some of the popular floriculture crops include Marigold, Rose, Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Gladiolus, Gerbera, Canna, Lilium and Tuberose.



Significance

The CSIR Floriculture Mission is expected to create opportunities for entrepreneurship development in floriculture. Under the mission, CSIR will lead to infuse the latest technologies in the field of floriculture.

While addressing the launch event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “Farmers have little knowledge about floriculture which can give 5 times more return than the traditional crops." He stated that floriculture has the potential to employ a large number of people through nursery raising, floriculture farming, entrepreneurship development for nursery trade, value addition and export.

The Minister also pointed out that India has diverse agro-climatic and edaphic conditions and rich plant diversity and despite this, it shares only 0.6 % of the global floriculture market. The Minister highlighted that India imports at least 1200 million USD worth of floriculture products every year from different countries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan further highlighted that CSIR has been developing new floral varieties and several value addition technologies since 1953. He said through the CSIR Floriculture Mission, agro-technologies, new varieties and value addition technologies available with the CSIR institutions, efforts are being made to take these to farmers and entrepreneurs and help them in multiplying their income.

He assured that the market linkage and trade-related issues will be solved with the partnership of APEDA, state horticulture departments and TRIFED and added that the convergence of Floriculture with Apiculture as envisaged in the mission will yield even greater benefits.

CSIR’s Societal Portal •Dr. Harsh Vardhan also launched CSIR’s Societal Portal and its Android app.

•The portal has been developed by CSIR Team with the help of the MyGov Team to facilitate the public to submit the societal problems that can be resolved using science and technology interventions.

•The portal will assist in seeking inputs on challenges and problems being faced by different stakeholders in society and seek a scientific solution to them.

•It will be a people-centric solution science portal that will be accessible to all.

Background

The Indian floriculture market was worth Rs 15700 cr in 2018 and it is projected to reach Rs 47200 cr by 2024.