Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 10 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as COVID-19 vaccine for animals, INSPACe headquarters and Fearless Governance among others.

1. What is the name of India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals?

a) Anocovax

b) Covovax

c) Novovax

d) Panovax

2. How many Rajya Sabha seats went to polls on June 10, 2022?

a) 14

b) 15

c) 16

d) 17

3. Which city hosts the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe)?

a) Bengaluru

b) Pune

c) Hyderabad

d) Ahmedabad

4. Which city will host the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

a) Madrid

b) Berlin

c) Paris

d) London

5. Who is the author of ‘Fearless Governance’ book?

a) Amit Shah

b) Kiran Bedi

c) Shashi Tharoor

d) Manish Sisodia

6. What will be the prize money of men's and women's Wimbledon champions?

a) 2 million

b) 1 million

c) 4 million

d) 3 million

7. Which nation has abolished mandatory death penalty?

a) Saudi Arabia

b) Malaysia

c) Indonesia

d) UAE

Answers

1. (a) Anocovax

India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 9, 2022. The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

2. (c) 16

The voting for 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 4 states took place on June 10, 2022. This comes after 41 candidates from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Jharkhand were elected unopposed to the upper house of the Parliament.

3. (d) Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on June 10, 2022 in Bopal, Ahmedabad. INSPACe is an independent nodal agency under Department of Space for allowing space activities and using of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensuring greater private participation in the sector.

4. (a) Madrid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s summit in Madrid, Spain. The summit will take place on June 28 and June 29. This was confirmed by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joane.

5. (b) Kiran Bedi

The Hindi edition of the book called 'Fearless Governance' by former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was released on June 9, 2022. Kiran Bedi is the first woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS). She said that the book offers a practical model of “accessible, accountable and people-centric governance, something which is being encouraged by the country’s present leadership.

6. (a) 2 million

Wimbledon on June 9, 2022 announced that this year's total prize money will be a record 40.3 million pounds with men's and women's singles champion each will receive 2 million pounds.

7. (b) Malaysia

Malaysian Government has decided to abolish the death penalty. The step is significant for Southeast Asia where crimes punishable by death include drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, terrorism, and possession of firearms.

