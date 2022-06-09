Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 9 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Presidential Polls 2022, Cotton Crop MSP and India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 among others.

1. When will Presidential Polls be held?

a) July 1st

b) July 15th

c) July 21st

d) August 15th

2. Algeria has suspended two-decades-old friendship treaty with which nation?

a) Portugal

b) Italy

c) Germany

d) Spain

3. Who has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram?

a) PM Modi

b) Virat Kohli

c) Priyanka Chopra

d) Shah Rukh Khan

4. India has handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to which nation?

a) Vietnam

b) Indonesia

c) Malaysia

d) Maldives

5. Who has been named as India's stand-in captain for the T20I series against South Africa?

a) Dinesh Karthik

b) Rishabh Pant

c) Ruturaj Gaikwad

d) Shreyas Iyer

6. What is the new MSP for Cotton Crop (long staple) in Market Season 2022-23?

a) 6560

b) 6380

c) 6000

d) 5600

7. Who has become the first batsman to 3 consecutive ODI centuries twice?

a) Joe Root

b) Babar Azam

c) Ben Stokes

d) David Warner

Answers

1. (c) July 21st

The 16th Presidential Polls will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will be on July 21, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 9, 2022. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end on July 24th.

2. (d) Spain

Algeria has immediately suspended a two-decades-old friendship treaty with Spain after the nation reversed its decades of neutrality in the Western Sahara dispute.

3. (b) Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with over 49 million followers on Facebook and over 48 million followers on Twitter. He had scripted history by becoming the first Asian celebrity to achieve 150 million followers on Instagram earlier in 2021.

4. (a) Vietnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 9, 2022 handed over 12 high-speed guard boats for Vietnam Border Guard at Hong Ha Shipyard. The boats were made under USD 100 million credit line by the Indian government.

5. (b) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been named as the stand-in India captain for the first time for India's 5-match T20I series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain of India for the series. KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the team in the series, has been ruled out of the upcoming India vs SA T20I series due to a groin injury.

6. (b) 6380

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2022 approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all major Kharif Crops in India for Marketing Season 2022-23. The MSP for Cotton (medium staple) has been increased from 5726 to 6080 and MSP for Cotton (Long Staple) has been increased from 6025 to 6380 in Kharif Crop 2021-22 season.

7. (b) Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scripted a historic record on June 8, 2022 with his century in the first ODI in Multan against West Indies. He has become the first batsman to score three consecutive hundreds on two separate occasions in ODIs.

