Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 8 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Indian cricketer retirement, RBI repo rate and Para Shooting World Cup 2022 among others.

1. Which Indian cricketer announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 8?

a) Jhulan Goswami

b) Mithali Raj

c) Smriti Mandhana

d) Harmanpreet Kaur

2. Who has been named as India women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour?

a) Smriti Mandana

b) Harmanpreet Kaur

c) Mithali Raj

d) Jhulan Goswami

3. When is World Oceans Day observed?

a) June 6th

b) June 7th

c) June 8th

d) June 10th

4. RBI has increased policy repo rate to how much?

a) 4.50

b) 4.70

c) 4.80

d) 4.90

5. Who has won gold in 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Para Shooting World Cup 2022?

a) Bhavina Patel

b) Avani Lekhara

c) Mariyappan Thangavelu

d) Krishna Nagar

6. The centre has approved proposal between India and which nation for cooperation in industries and advanced technologies?

a) Qatar

b) UAE

c) Saudi Arabia

d) Oman

7. Which country has banned wedding ceremonies in its capital city after 10 pm to conserve energy?

a) Bangladesh

b) Sri Lanka

c) Pakistan

d) Nepal

Answers

1. (b) Mithali Raj

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of International Cricket on June 8, 2022. With the announcement, the former skipper has brought down the curtain on her glittering career since her debut in 1999. Mithali Raj has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is for India in her 19-year career.

2. (b) Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the Indian women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The BCCI announced India's squad for the Sri Lankan tour on June 8, 2022 after veteran cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket.

3. (c) June 8th

World Oceans Day 2022 is observed every year on June 8 to conserve the water body through collective efforts and save it from the perils of human activities. The World Oceans Day 2022 theme is ‘Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean’. The day aims at encouraging collective action for the preservation of the water body as the oceans are an essential link that connects us all.

4. (d) 4.90

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The standing deposit facility (SDF rate) also stands adjusted to 4.65% and the marginal standing facility (MSF rate) and bank rate to 5.15%.

5. (b) Avani Lekhara

Tokyo Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in R2- women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022 in Chateauroux, France on June 7, 2022. With the win, she has become the first Indian paralympic shooter to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

6. (b) UAE

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on June 8, 2022 approved a proposal for signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on cooperation in the field of industries and advanced technologies.

7. (c) Pakistan

Pakistan has decided to ban wedding functions in Islamabad after 10 pm from June 8th to conserve energy amid its worsening power crisis. The move is a part of several steps taken by the government to bring down the consumption of electricity to reduce load shedding.

